See Eric Clapton explain how he achieves his guitar tone in 1968









By 1968, the guitar had become emblematic of staggering creativity and blistering virtuosity. Gone were the flat-tops and arch-tops of the previous century – replaced by electrified, solid-body wonders capable of burning a hole in gargantuan stadiums. Of course, instruments don’t become iconic without iconic players. The piano had Franz Lizst, the violin had Paganini and the guitar had Eric Clapton.

Despite being one of many guitar virtuosos making waves in the late ’60s, Clapton became revered to the point of achieving messianic status. The famous “Clapton Is God” graffiti helped establish powerful mythology that Eric was keen to dispel. “I never accepted that I was the greatest guitar player in the world,” he told The Southbank Show in 1987. “I always wanted to be the greatest guitar player in the world, but that’s an ideal, and I accept it as an idea.”

Clapton served as a role model for ambitious young guitar all over the world, many of whom would have been thrilled to learn of this footage, in which the guitarist breaks down his technique – paying particular attention to the technical aspects of his craft. Speaking to Guitar Player magazine in 1970, Clapton explained that one of the most demanding but essential skills in the guitarist’s arsenal is the vibrato: “When I stretch strings,” he began, “I hook my thumb around the neck of the guitar. A lot of guitarists stretch strings with just their hand free. The only way I can do it is if I have my whole hand around the neck—actually gripping onto it with my thumb. That somehow gives me more of a rocking action with my hand and wrist.”

In this BBC footage, however, Clapton’s main focus is tone. As well as demonstrating his famous “wah-wah” pedal, the guitarist explains how he achieves what the interviewer describes as being commonly referred to as the “woman tone.” “The woman tone is produced by using either the bass pick-up or the lead pickup but with all the bass off,” Clapton notes. “And in fact, if you use both picks up, you should take all the bass off on the tone control – that is to turn it down to one or ‘O’ – and then turn the volume full up.”

The above footage offers a rare insight into Clapton’s technique. There is no reinterpretation from third parties here, only the man himself demonstrating how he achieves his signature sound.. The interview was later used in Tony Palmer’s film of Cream’s farewell concert on November 21st, 1968, at the Royal Albert Hall. The concert marked the beginning of a new chapter in Clapton’s career as a member of Blind Faith, which saw the guitarist team up with former Cream drummer Ginger Baker, Traffic’s Steve Winwood and Ric Grech of Family.