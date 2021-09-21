Eric Clapton breaks his own ant-vax vow and plays venue with vaccine mandate







Perhaps the only thing dafter than thinking the vaccine rollout is part of some grand government conspiracy is the underpinning slipup of believing that the fallible goons in charge are anywhere savvy enough to pull something like that off. After all, as Kurt Vonnegut once said: “True terror is to wake up one morning and discover that your high school class is running the country.”

While Eric Clapton might not be running anything in a legislative sense, he is a figure in a position of influence and as such the various anti-vax rhetoric’s that he has espoused over the last two years are dangerous and unconsidered. However, proving that he too is fallible, only a matter of months after ardently vowing never to play a gig where a vaccine is mandatory, he has played a gig where a vaccine is mandatory.

The rocker took to the stage of the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Saturday evening. The venue upholds a policy of ensuring everyone present at the concert over the age of 12 has had at least one jab or to provide a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours. Additionally, it requires all patrons to wear a mask when not eating or drinking.

Thus, it would appear that Clapton has gone back on his vow pledged earlier this summer in a move that can only be described as mental progress.

Previously, Clapton took to social media to write: “I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.” Seemingly he may have matured from this viewpoint?

As of yet, the rocker who is being labelled hypocritical at best has not offered any comment on his appearance at the Smoothie King Center.

