Episode breakdowns of ‘Black Mirror’ season six revealed









Brand new details about season six of Black Mirror have been released, giving fans their first glimpse into each of the series’ five episodes.

Released in an exclusive report from Entertainment Weekly, news of each episode’s plot and cast has been revealed. The first episode, titled ‘Joan is Awful’, will follow the story of a woman who discovers that her life has been adapted for a streaming show where she is played by Salma Hayek. Directed by Ally Pankiw, the episode will feature the likes of Annie Murphy, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Himesh Patel and Ben Barnes.

Episode two, ‘Loch Henry’, is helmed by the director behind I May Destroy You, Sam Miller, and tells the story of a young couple who travel to a small Scottish town to work on a nature documentary, only to be pulled into a shocking local story. Included in the cast are the likes of Samuel Blenkin, John Hannah, Myha’la Herrold, Daniel Portman and Monica Dolan.

Set in 1969, the same year that man landed on the moon, ‘Beyond the Sea’ stars Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett and Kate Mara, and tells the story of two men on a sci-fi mission to save the world from tragedy. This one’s helmed by the Irish director behind the 2015 Oscar nominee Brooklyn, John Crowley.

The penultimate episode, ‘Mazey Day’, is directed by the German cinematographer and director Uta Briesewitz, and stars Zazie Beetz, Danny Ramirez and Clara Rugaard. Episode four revolves around a celebrity who is hounded by the media after a major incident.

Bookending season six of the celebrated series will be ‘Demon 79’, a story which takes place in the north of England in 1979, following a sales assistant who is instructed to commit an awful act to prevent an even bigger disaster. This is the only episode in the series not to be written solely by the creator of the show, Charlie Brooker, with the screenwriter penning the instalment with Bisha K. Ali of Ms. Marvel, whilst Toby Haynes takes the director’s reins with a cast that includes Paapa Essiedu, Katherine Rose Morley, David Shields and Anjana Vasan.

Take a look at the trailer for the new series of Black Mirror below.