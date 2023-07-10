Enter the surreal cinematic world of Guy Maddin









Born in Canada in 1956, Guy Maddin made his first short film, The Dead Father, in 1985, soon becoming one of his generation’s most visionary, experimental filmmakers. Maddin’s work is best described as bizarre, surreal and eccentric, typically creating dreamlike, visually-driven films.

After studying economics at the University of Winnipeg, Maddin became interested in film, leading him to take several classes at the University of Manitoba. The filmmaker cites David Lynch’s Eraserhead and the work of Luis Buñuel, such as L’Age d’Or, as (via Guy Maddin Interviews) “primitive in many respects. They were low budget, they used nonactors or nonstars, they used atmospheres and ideas, and were unbelievably honest, frank, and, therefore, exciting to me. They made moviemaking seem possible to me.”

Soon, Maddin cultivated his own style, which drew heavily from surrealism, silent cinema and Russian constructivism. His first film, The Dead Father, was undoubtedly inspired by Maddin’s father’s death, which occurred in 1977. The shadowy movie has visual echoes of film noir, French avant-garde filmmakers like Jean Cocteau, and early surrealist photographers like Man Ray.

His next endeavour was the feature-length Tales from the Gimli Hospital, which became a successful midnight movie after it was picked up by the distributor Ben Barenholtz. Helping to establish Maddin as a prominent independent figure, he continued his career with more short films and another feature, Archangel, two years later, which won the US National Society of Film Critics Award for ‘Best Experimental Film’.

Over the decades, Maddin has continued to make strange yet captivating cinematic experiments alongside a successful career as an installation artist. He has created various projects which explore cinematic perception, history and consumption, such as Hauntings. The project consisted of 11 short films designed to imagine a series of lost films by classic directors. Maddin explained, “I’ve been literally haunted by the idea that there are these really intriguing titles by some of my favourite filmmakers that I’d never get to see. I told myself years ago that the only way I’d get to see any version of these is if I made the adaptation myself.”

While many of Maddin’s most enrapturing films are shot in black-and-white, in the 1990s, he began experimenting with colour, most notably displayed in the 1997 fantasy film Twilight of the Ice Nymphs. The overly saturated, hazy colour fest starred Shelley Duvall and was his first foray into 35mm film. Aesthetically, the movie is unlike anything else, and its vibrant, otherworldly palette reflects Maddin’s unburdened creative attitude.

Yet, despite his achievements in independent and experimental cinema, Maddin once claimed that he is rarely happy with his work. Referring to Buñuel, Maddin said (via Offscreen), “He knew what he’d made and had to move on, and I understand that now because I’m always just stinging at the end of a movie with regret and second-guesses and desires to re-shoot things and re-do things, which you can’t do. So I’m always thinking of what to do next. I guess that would be my official answer—I guess I’m not really proud of any of them, and I’m still hoping to make a really good one someday.”

Maddin has collaborated with Isabella Rossellini several times, even co-directing projects like Send Me to the ‘Lectric Chair with the Italian-born actor. Through his non-linear, abstract, dreamlike creations, Maddin has crafted a world where audiences are invited to lose themselves. While Maddin’s mind-bending films are often hard to follow, they offer a hallucinatory journey through images that will certainly leave a lasting impact on the viewer.