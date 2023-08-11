English Teacher unveil new single ‘The World’s Biggest Paving Slab’









The Leeds-based indie band English Teacher have shared a brand new single titled ‘The World’s Biggest Paving Slab’.

The new track arrives as the latest single from the blossoming group following their popular hit ‘Song About Love’, which arrived in late January. The four-piece, comprised of Lily Fontaine, Douglas Frost, Nicholas Eden and Lewis Whiting, opened their discography in 2021 with the single ‘R&B’, but are yet to grace fans with a full-length LP.

“I wrote and recorded the demo in my bedroom in one day, during my final year of university in 2018,” frontwoman Fontaine commented on the inspiration behind ‘The World’s Biggest Paving Slab’ in press materials.

Adding: “Moving to a city for university forced me to reflect on how my experience of growing up in and around Pendle, how witnessing the social, economic and political issues that exist around there in juxtaposition with the beauty of the landscape and the characters that live within in it, has shaped me into the artist and person that I am.”

“These semi-rural stories leak into most of my writing,” she continued. “In particular, this song tackles delusions of grandeur and inferiority from the perspective of a small town’s local celebrities. It’s split into two halves.”

The new single arrives ahead of English Teacher’s biggest UK headline tour yet. The bumper run will see the group touch down in most major cities in the country, including a performance at Scala in London.

Listen to ‘The World’s Biggest Paving Slab’ below.