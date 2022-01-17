English Teacher share new single, announce debut EP 'Polyawkard'









British indie rockers English Teacher have returned to announce the upcoming release of their debut EP Polyawkward. The news comes complete with a brand new single, the stirring slow-burning ‘A55’.

“Writing the lyrics for ‘A55’ was a cathartic exercise after waking up with ‘The Fear’ the morning after the night before,” singer Lily Fontaine says in a press release. “Reflecting on the rise and fall of the ego as it became affected by what I put in my body, I hoped that putting it down in verse would make the embarrassment all worth it.”

‘A55’ is a tune that continues to ramp up the intensity the longer it unfurls. After three minutes of quiet mutterings and bare-bones guitar notes, a wash of guitar distortion, crashing rhythms, and even a beautifully surreal string section accompany the song’s finale. Toeing the line between transcending and fully breaking down, it’s the most affecting that English Teacher have made themselves to date.

More importantly, ‘A55’ sets up English Teacher as a lot more than just one of a metric ton of post-punk bands trying to break through. I was admittedly a bit dismissive with the band on their previous single ‘R&B’, and to my delight, they don’t sound like imitators on ‘A55’. They sound like crafters and originals, which is all that we can hope for in a young upstart group. Here’s hoping that Polyawkard contains more of this kind of sound.

Check out the audio for ‘A55’, plus the tracklisting for Polyawkard, down below. Polyawkward is set for an April 22nd release.

Polyawkard tracklisting:

‘Polyawkward’ ‘A55’ ‘Mental Maths’ ‘Yorkshire Tapas’ ‘Good Grief’