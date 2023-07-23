The movie star Steven Spielberg called “the best actor in the world”









Letting one’s mind wonder over the biggest movie directors of all time for just a moment, and it’s not long before they drum up the name Steven Spielberg. Quite simply, Spielberg has delivered box-office smash after box-office smash with the likes of E.T., Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan, to name but a few.

Of course, throughout delivering those acclaimed blockbusters, Spielberg has been afforded the chance to work with some of the biggest actors in the business, including Tom Hanks, Harrison Ford, Mark Rylance, Richard Dreyfuss, and a selection of the most notorious behind-the-camera talents such as frequent score composer John Williams.

However, there was one particular actor who seemingly topped the pile when it came to the performers that Spielberg truly admired. It’s none other than English-acting legend Pete Postlethwaite, who starred in Spielberg’s 1997 science fiction action movie The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Spielberg had once called Postlethwaite “the best actor in the world”.

Fellow actor Julie Walters had enjoyed a five-year relationship with Postlethwaite in the 1970s and referenced Spielberg’s comments. “He was quite simply the most exciting, exhilarating actor of his generation. He invented ‘edgy’,” she said. “Spielberg was right when he said he was the best actor in the world”.

Postlethwaite had trained as an actor at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in the 1970s and went on to enjoy a stint at the Royal Shakespeare Company. Throughout his career in film, the Warrington-born actor performed for Ridley Scott in The Duellists, Franco Zeffirelli in Hamlet, David Fincher in Alien 3, Michael Mann in The Last of the Mohicans and Baz Luhrmann in Romeo + Juliet.

There were several other stars who went on record to state their admiration for the iconic actor, including his In The Name of The Father co-star, Daniel Day-Lewis, who many consider one of the greatest performers of all time. “Pos was the one,” he said. “As students, it was him we went to see on stage time and time again.”

“He shouldn’t have gone. I wish so much he hadn’t,” Day-Lewis had said shortly after Postlethwaite’s passing. “There’s a tendency to make lists at this time of the year. When we get to the Best of British, if Pete isn’t at the top of that list, he shouldn’t be far from it.” High praise indeed from a true talent of the acting world. Postlethwaite simply drew admiration everywhere he walked.