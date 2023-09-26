Empress Of releases new single ‘Kiss Me’ featuring Rina Sawayama









Empress Of has unveiled a new single titled ‘Kiss Me’, featuring Rina Sawayama. The track is taken from her upcoming fourth studio album.

Over a polished piano melody, Empress Of and Sawayama harmonise the romantic chorus, “Kiss me, kiss me, slowly, slowly, whisper, whisper, show me, show me, that I’m your one and only”. It’s a euphoric pop collaboration.

A music video also accompanies the new single. Directed by India Harris, the video features dream-like shots of Empress Of and Sawayama in matching angel wings in the English countryside.

Empress Of has also featured in recent collaborations with Lewis OfMan and Jam City, but ‘Kiss Me’ provides the first glimpse at her forthcoming record. The album will mark her first full-length release since 2020’s I’m Your Empress Of.

The two pop artists have also partnered up for a series of live dates. Sawayama is currently still touring her 2022 album, Hold The Girl, which was released last summer.

After supporting her on a tour of Europe earlier this year, Empress Of will join Sawayama once more for a series of dates in North America this autumn. The reloaded Hold The Girl tour includes dates in Seattle, San Francisco, New Orleans, and more.

Watch the video for ‘Kiss Me’ by Empress Of featuring Rina Sawayama below.