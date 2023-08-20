Emmy-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones dies aged 66









Ron Cephas Jones, most widely known for his role in the NBC sitcom This Is Us, has died aged 66. As of yet, no cause of death has been revealed for Jones.

For his role in This Is Us, Jones was awarded an Emmy for guest acting in 2018 and won the same prize again two years later. The actor revealed in 2021 that he had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and he also received a double lung transplant at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in 2020.

Confirming his death, a representative said in a statement: “Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue.”

They continued: “Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him,” the statement continued. “He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway.”

“Ron’s inner beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on This is Us. He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones,” the statement provided to People concluded.

Outside of This Is Us, Jones appeared in other television series, including Mr. Robot, The Get Down, Luke Cage, Looking For Alaska and Truth Be Told. He also had many film credits, such as Half Nelson, He Got Game and The History Calendar.

After the news was revealed of his death, NBC said in tribute to the late actor: “It’s been an honor to have Ron Cephas Jones as part of our family. You will always be with us, Ron.”

Watch the footage below of Jones collecting his Emmy in 2018.