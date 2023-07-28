The Emmy Awards have been delayed









It has been announced that the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will not air on September 18th as originally planned, the first time that an official confirmation of the rumoured date pushback has been verified.

Vendors for the ceremony have recently been informed that the previously set September date is no longer viable. The news comes as no surprise, though; it was expected to happen because of the writers’ and actors’ strikes currently occurring in Hollywood.

The TV Academy and Fox had originally kept the September date as a placeholder, but with that date rapidly approaching, the decision had to be made to tell vendors and producers to push back their plans.

This makes 2023 the first year that the Emmys have been delayed since 2001, when the 9/11 attacks and military action in Afghanistan made the originally proposed date no longer viable, and it was moved to November.

A new date has not yet been set, but word has it that Fox is hoping to air a new show at the beginning of next year in January, while the TV Academy is hoping to bring it to fruition sooner, in November this year.

However, that November date looks increasingly unlikely, even now, as no resolution looks to be on the horizon concerning the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Perhaps January would be the best option.

The TV Academy said last week, “Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations. We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available.”