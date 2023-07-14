Emma Tricca shares new music video for ‘Devotion’









Bella Union’s singer-songwriting star Emma Tricca has shared the video for her latest single ‘Devotion’. The track is taking from her debut album with the esteemed label, Aspirin Sun.

Directed by the artist John Lee Bird, he said of the project: “Emma’s music has always made me feel a connection to the ground we tread. Her music conjures a magical journey into our emotional connection with all of nature.”

Bird continued: “Enchanting; So, who better to play her love interest in this felt film than The Great God Pan. The God of Spring and fertility. A mischievous pairing in this wilderness of dreams.”

After signing with Bella Union, Emma Tricca has backed her inventiveness to flourish as she packs her folk melodies with a smorgasbord of texture for Aspirin Sun. Over eight tracks, these songs welcome a sense of spiritual spring into your days, as things move on liltingly. It’s a record akin to that old Pierrot le Fou line: “Life may be sad, but it is always beautiful.”

Carefully constructed arrangements with wistful steel guitars and rolling drums result in a record with a textured sound that is happy to waver around a chocolate box of styles. There are psychedelic finales and humble returns to basics strewn throughout the eight tracks – which actually seem like a lot more, in the best possible way.

In the coming weeks, Tricca will be playing at the Betsey Trotwood in London on August 11th following a string of dates earlier this summer.

You can check out the video for ‘Devotion’ below.