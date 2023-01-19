Emma Tricca returns with sanguine new single ‘King Blixa’









Emma Tricca - 'King Blixa' 4

Delving into Emma Tricca’s latest track is like sinking your teeth into a fig roll. Her new Bella Union debut is a gooey texture song of sanguine reflection. From humble beginnings, it slides its way towards a spot of sunny transcendence.

The single launches her forthcoming album Aspirin Sun. Produced by Steve Shelley and Jason Victor, it evidently sees Tricca push things up a notch as the track bellows towards a crescendo with more instrumentation than we are used to from the humble songsmith.

By no means is the song some mammoth anthem, but the steady build-up of the ditty displays the craft behind Tricca’s composition skills. Constructed on a steady rhythm, this flow vitally captures an aura of unfurling emotion—a sense of cutting loose in unrealised possibilities. And it’s simply a lovely thing to behold.

Tricca’s globe-trotting ways have seen her cut a serpentine path through the music industry since releasing the timeless gem Minor White back in 2009. Throughout that time, however, the sincere tenets of her style have always shone through. Now, at Bella Union, they have a space to call home, and that comes through like an assegai with ‘King Blixa’.

Based on Tricca’s upbeat enthusiasm, the rest of the new record seems like it will follow suit. She’s been busy sorting out the family home, and that sense of catharsis, reflection, and experiential wisdom all whirl in the welter of her new work.

As she said of the track herself: “Since childhood, I have always been fascinated by folk stories. From Italo Calvino to Homer to British and French Troubadour ballads. The magical element of turning the impossible into the possible is what inspired this poem/song – like in the line, I would ask the sailors to break their solitude.”

The album, Aspirin Sun, is due for release on April 7th and is currently available to pre-order.

You can check out the sumptuous new single below. The colourful video was directed by Francesco Cabras.

