Emma Stone names her favourite book of all time









Emma Stone is undoubtedly among Hollywood’s most prominent acting talents, known for her stellar performances in films such as La La Land and The Favourite. With multiple accolades and nominations to her name, Stone has successfully established herself as a go-to pick for some of the biggest filmmakers in Hollywood.

In recent years, Stone has worked on a fascinating range of projects which have captured her versatility. From Netflix’s innovative dark comedy series Maniac to a sequel of Zombieland, Stone has continued adding impressive titles to her filmography. However, her most high-profile role in recent memory came last year when she starred in Cruella.

Based on the eponymous character from the famous novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians, Cruella featured Stone as an aspiring fashion designer who embarks on a dark journey and becomes a sinister criminal. While the critical reception was mixed to some extent, Stone received praise for her performance and earned a Golden Globe nomination.

In an interview, Stone said: “It’s such a blast to get to drop all of the social niceties and empathy, honestly. To get to drop empathy and just be ruthless, and go for exactly what you want is really cathartic. It’s a really interesting experience. It’s not something I would want so much in real life because I like to be nice to people and have nice interactions, but a blast to play”.

She added: “Seeing myself in costume for the first time, they actually released a picture of that day. I’m holding the three Dalmatians and the two guys are with me. It was that first picture that they put out from the movie, that was the camera test day when we first got into full hair and make-up and it was just surreal. It was so, so cool”.

Throughout her career, Stone has drawn artistic inspiration from various sources. During one conversation with HuffPost, she revealed that she considered the Beatles to be her all-time favourites. When asked about films, Stone declared that no film has moved her more than Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights.

In the same conversation, Stone claimed that J.D. Salinger’s seminal book Franny and Zooey was her favourite book of all time. A book that Stone described as “funny, moving, and almost spiritual”, Salinger’s novel explores his interest in Easter philosophy and consists of a short story and novella. It is definitely among the most intriguing works he ever created.

