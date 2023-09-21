Emma Roberts apologised to Angelica Ross after transphobia accusations on ‘American Horror Story’ set









Angelica Ross has claimed Emma Roberts called to make an apology to her over an incident that happened on the set of American Horror Story: 1984. Ross had previously alleged that Roberts had purposely misgendered her in between a take.

Ross has taken to Twitter to explain the aftermath, writing, “Thank you Emma Roberts for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally. I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform.”

Previously, Ross had discussed at length the incident on Instagram, saying that Roberts had been joking around “being mean” with her and a man named John. When John told the two, “Okay ladies, let’s get back to work,” Roberts said, “Don’t you mean lady?”

Ross thought, “Like, what the fuck did you just say? I was standing there, she walked away, my blood is boiling. Boiling because I’m like, if I say something, it’s gonna be me that’s the problem.”

The actor continued, “And I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing, and they got repercussions from it. Not her — they did. I didn’t speak to that bitch the entire time after that.”

According to Ross, Roberts had been “playing mind games” with everyone on the set. In another tweet from Ross, she condemned the violence shown towards her co-star, noting, “Let me make something absolutely clear, I appreciate the support but please do not joke about violence towards Emma. Joke about her being held accountable.”

Watch the footage below that shows Ross making the original accusation against Roberts.

See more Angelica Ross says that Emma Roberts misgendered her and created an unwelcome working environment on the set of ‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984’.



She adds that she didn’t report it because one person who did speak up got repercussions for doing so. pic.twitter.com/xQDVqoVa8q — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 20, 2023