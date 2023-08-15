Emma Mackey on her “life changing” role in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ movie









Emma Mackey has described working on Greta Gerwig’s box-office hit, Barbie, as “life changing”.

Mackey, speaking during a new interview with ELLE, said she “learnt so much” starring in the film alongside Margot Robbie’s titular main character.

Robbie also produced the film, and Mackey said she balanced both roles with grace and humour. She added that Robbie was “really down-to-earth”, which is part of the reason she wanted to be involved in Barbie, “even in the smallest way”.

When she was cast as one of the Barbies, Mackey loved working alongside Ladybird director Gerwig. “I learnt so much,” she said. “Greta was very clear from the beginning that she wanted us all to feel really beautiful, whatever that meant to us”.

Mackey added: “So in terms of the outfits and the make-up, we were all part of the conversation, which is quite rare, or has been rare in my limited experience. All of us felt heard.”

Gerwig is a director that Mackey has always admired and someone she “really wanted to work with”.

“I just get how her brain works,” said Mackey. “She’s incredible, a joy. I learnt so much. It was life changing.”

Barbie was equally life-changing for Gerwig, who earlier this month became the first solo female director to break the $1 billion milestone at the global box office, in a feat that has been dubbed “Barbillion”.