Eminem works at takeout window during Mom's Spaghetti grand opening







In a bizzare appearance, Eminem surprised guests of his newly-opened Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant on Wednesday. The legendary rapper manned the takeout window in celebration of the restaurant’s grand opening, serving customers in character as Slim Shady.

Dressed in a hoody and black cap, the rapper worked at the eatery’s walk-up window after it began serving customers for the first time on September 29th. Eminem apparently served the first ten customers their take-out orders of spaghetti and meatballs, taking pictures with fans at the counter. Vegetarian diners were thrilled to find a non-meat option was also available.

According to reports, the queue for the opening day celebration stretched for nearly a mile around the Detriot neighbourhood of Foxtown. Eminem himself grew up in the city after his parents settled there when he was eleven.

Some fans were so excited to meet Em, that they decided to go the whole hog and camp out, eagerly awaiting the 5:00pm opening. Thankfully, prospective diners had a little entertainment to keep them occupied as they waited, with the Cass Tech Marching Band treating them to a rendition of ‘Lose Yourself,’ the lyrics of which inspired the restaurant’s name.

Some Detroit residents were so surprised by the lengthy ques outside Mom’s Spaghetti, that they took to Twitter, with one user writing: “Cruising Detroit… Eminem is having the grand opening of his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant in downtown Detroit. The lines are loooonnnngggggg.”

The restaurant was originally a pop-up venture that arrived in Detriot in 2017. But, since then, Eminem has transformed it into a full-blown dining establishment. Above the restaurant, there is also a merchandise store called The Trailer, in which fans can get hold of Mom’s Spaghetti merch and Eminem memorabilia.

Moms spaghetti it’s alllllll ready Detroit! Come thru Wednesday 🍝 info on the site – https://t.co/b49UQxAhnx pic.twitter.com/PsXgPqNXY2 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) September 28, 2021

Eminem serving spaghetti at his restaurant lmaooo I love being a fan of this man pic.twitter.com/62eRQmHcQp — liv (@napakins) September 29, 2021

