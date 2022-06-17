Eminem and CeeLo Green share new song from 'Elvis' soundtrack









Appearing in the brand new Elvis Presley biopic from Baz Luhrmann, Eminem has released his brand new song featuring CeeLo Green, titled ‘The King and I’.

Produced by Dr. Dre, the new song pays tribute to Elvis in several different ways, mimicking the sound of the 1957 song ‘Jailhouse Rock’, as well as using multiple lyrics that directly relate to the musician’s history, such as when he raps ‘Blue suede shoes, one missin’ a shoe lace to it’ in the first verse.

Chronicling the life of one of the most iconic musicians of all time, the new film stars Austin Butler as the titular superstar, alongside Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge and Natasha Bassett. Analysed through the viewpoint of the complicated relationship between him and his manager, the story spans over 20 years and details his rapid rise to fame amid the backdrop of an increasingly evolving American culture.

Luhrmann has always focused heavily on the soundtracks of his movies, with his 2013 adaptation of The Great Gatsby with Leonardo DiCaprio, featuring pop hits from the likes of Jay-Z, Sia, will.i.am, Lana Del Ray, Beyoncé and many more.

Alongside Eminem, the soundtrack for his latest film also includes Tame Impala, Denzel Curry, Stevie Nicks, CeeLo Green, Jack White, Diplo and Doja Cat.

