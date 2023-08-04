Emily Blunt wants an ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ sequel with “incredible” Tom Cruise









Actor Emily Blunt has expressed her desire to team up with action movie icon Tom Cruise for a sequel to the 2014 science fiction flick Edge of Tomorrow, which also starred Bill Paxton and Brendan Gleeson.

Blunt recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to discuss her time on the Doug Liman-directed film and the fact that she’d actually been able to read a prospective script for a sequel movie.

“There was one that Doug [Liman] kind of slithered over to me,” Blunt said. “I mean, I would love to make it a reality, but I just don’t know when or how. And how many Mission Impossibles does he [Cruise] need.”

The Oppenheimer star suggested that her co-star Cruise needs to “come back to the side where you can be… like wasn’t he brilliant as the cowardly hero? Incredible.”

Blunt then reiterated the fact that she is “so ready” for an Edge of Tomorrow sequel and stressed that she is not the one stopping it from happening. “I’m not the impediment,” she said, “I promise.”

Edge of Tomorrow was written by Christopher McQuarrie, Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth and is an adaptation of the 2004 Japanese light novel All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. It tells of a futuristic version of Earth, where most of Europe has been colonised by aliens.

