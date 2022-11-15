Emily Blunt shares her reaction to strong female leads: "I'm already out. I'm bored"









Emily Blunt has recently criticised one of Hollywood’s most prevalent social tropes, stating “strong female leads” are the “worst thing ever”. The Devil Wears Prada actor has explained what she looks out for in a script to decide if she wants to take the role. Here, Blunt specified that she dislikes contemporary ideas about representing femininity.

“It’s the worst thing ever when you open a script and read the words ‘strong female lead,’” Blunt openly shares. She even said that the trope annoys her so much that it “makes me roll my eyes – I’m already out. I’m bored.”

Blunt reflected on what frustrates her about these female portrayals on screen: “Those roles are written as incredibly stoic, you spend the whole time acting tough and saying tough things.”

When asked about the role she plays in The English, an aristocrat Lady Cornelia Locke, Blunt told The Telegraph this role is “more surprising than that”.

“I love a character with a secret,” the actress revealed. Blunt then compares her latest character to these other stoic tough roles. “I loved Cornelia’s buoyancy, her hopefulness, her guilelessness,” she said. Blunt also shared how Cornelia defies restrictions when it comes to writing personality traits: “She’s innocent without being naive and that makes her a force to be reckoned with,” she said. “I thought that was very cool”.