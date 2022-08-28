Emily Blunt names her favourite books of all time









Emily Blunt is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the film industry. Over the course of an acclaimed career, Blunt has collaborated with celebrated filmmakers such as Denis Villeneuve and Mike Nichols, among many others.

In recent years, Blunt has received the most attention for participating in the horror film series A Quiet Place. Directed by her husband and former The Office star – John Krasinski, it imagines a post-apocalyptic scenario where an extraterrestrial species of blind entities has decimated the entirety of human civilisation.

After receiving praise for the 2021 sequel – A Quiet Place II, Blunt is ready to tackle a new challenge. According to the latest reports, she has been cast in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming project Oppenheimer. An intense biopic about one of the most important figures of the 20th century, Christopher Nolan fans cannot contain their excitement.

Previously, Blunt has cited directors like Steven Spielberg and Miloš Forman as chief sources of inspiration. However, in an interview with Oprah, the actor was asked to name some of her favourite books. She explained how they had impacted her personal life as well as the trajectory of her career.

“I think a good book can change your life,” Blunt declared. While citing her personal favourites, she revealed: “I think To Kill a Mockingbird is a book that did that. Honestly, when I read The Kite Runner, I couldn’t sleep for two weeks. It clicked my brain into a different way of thinking and regarding people.”

She added: “That tragic story about how the father was the king of the world in Afghanistan, and then he’s filling cars with petrol and no one knows who he is and people are speaking to him in a derogatory way. I found it very upsetting. It upsets me still when I think about it—how you don’t really know where people are from and what their story is. How everyone must be given the benefit of the doubt.”

A global phenomenon and a New York Times bestseller, The Kite Runner transformed author Khaled Hosseini into a household name. Hosseini’s ability to weave highly personal stories of friendship and trauma within larger contexts of sociopolitical tragedies contributed to the book’s immense success. Blunt concluded: “That was one of those books that clicked my brain into a different direction.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.