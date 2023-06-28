Emilia Clarke nearly ran over Samuel L. Jackson during ‘Secret Invasion’









Actor Emilia Clarke, famed for her role in Game of Thrones, has revealed that she came close to running over Samuel L. Jackson whilst the pair were filming the new Marvel show Secret Invasion.

The show, which arrived on Disney+ last week, sees Jackson take on his famous role of Nick Fury, while Clarke herself portrays the character G’iah.

During a new interview, Clarke has opened up on the time she nearly ran her co-star over. She told Yahoo, “They put me in a Lada, which is like a very old Russian car…”

“And I got in and I was like, ‘Hey, what’s with the six [shift knobs] up in here? Which one am I using?” the actor went on. “Why does it have 10 pedals?’ “It’s [like] a tractor…I know how to drive. I know how to drive stick.”

Clarke continued: “[But there wasn’t] enough time. They’re saying, ‘We’ve gotta go. We’re shooting. Come on honey. Just go. We’re gonna go.’ [I] get in there…We get up to it. The camera is right there. Sam is right there. And I pressed the wrong thing, I pressed the accelerator rather than the brake.”

According to Clarke, Jackson was more than understanding about the near-accident and was “very gentlemanly and lovely and nice”. Clarke added, “Then I cried a little bit and someone else drove [the car] for me.”

Check out the trailer for Secret Invasion below.