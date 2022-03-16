'Elvis' rumoured to receive a world premiere at Cannes Film Festival









The 2022 Cannes Film Festival is heating up with Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks due to have its world premiere at the iconic celebration of forthcoming movies.

Currently scheduled for a release date of June 24th, the Elvis Presley biopic from the director of Moulin Rouge!, Romeo + Juliet and The Great Gatsby could well open the 75th edition of the festival, with the full schedule still being up for decision.

Starring King and Hanks alongside Olivia DeJonge and Natasha Bassett, Luhrmann’s new film explores the life and career of one of the most influential American performers of all time. Analysed through the viewpoint of the complicated relationship between him and his manager, the story spans over 20 years and details his rapid rise to fame amid the backdrop of an increasingly evolving American culture.

Expected to play at the French film festival, it has also been predicted that the Hollywood film Top Gun: Maverick will make an appearance as well as Three Thousand Years of Longing by Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller.

Alongside popular modern releases, long-awaited directors are also thought to be making a return, including David Cronenberg who is thought to be back with Crimes of the Future, Hirokazu Kore-eda who returns with Broker and Park Chan-wook’s latest film Decision to Leave.

The official selected for the film festival will be unveiled during a press conference at the start of April, with the event itself due to take place between May 17th – 28th. If this small collection of hopeful films is anything to go by, we’re in for a show-stopping year of cinema in 2022.