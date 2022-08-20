The Elvis song that made Paul McCartney weep









Elvis‘ cultural reach was broad and far, and The King influenced just about every rock band during the 1960s. Elvis’ sexualised and energic live performances set him apart from his peers, and he managed to create a union during the complicated race relations of the 1950s. Elvis was beloved by most, and especially by the Beatles’ very own bassist Paul McCartney.

“Elvis was the guy,” McCartney said. “He ended up a complete plonker, unfortunately – he turned in the end, wanted to become a Federal drug marshal. But I did love him in the early days, and yes, when we met him, that’s the period I remember. I don’t bother when you go into Vegas and the rhinestones and all that – it’s like he didn’t exist from then on for me.”

McCartney said he had been listening to some of Elvis’ early work, as he explained: “Yeah. I heard them this summer – haven’t heard them for years – and I was blown away. I suddenly realised the last time I listened to this thoroughly was before The Beatles, before all that happened to me, and it just stripped it all away. It was like I was a kid playing snooker again and listening. It actually got me crying, pow. Really did it to me. And I could remember all the words, ‘Hold me close, hold me tight.'”

The words are from ‘I Want You, I Need You, I Love You’, which was released back in 1956. It was originally written by Maurice Mysels and Ira Kosloff, arriving as Elvis’ seventh single on the RCA Victor label, marking his second number one single on the country music charts.

The tale of Elvis’ recording of the track is fascinatingly dangerous. After the success of ‘Heartbreak Hotel’, RCA Victor wanted a solid song to follow it up. Elvis was flown to Nashville in the middle of his busy touring schedule. However, the plane’s engine failed and fell through the sky. Fortunately, the aircraft made it to its destination, but not without considerably shaking up its passengers.

When Elvis arrived at the studio, he was lacking in ideas for a new track, so he decided to perform ‘I Love You, I Want You, I Need You’. However, having been traumatised during the flight, he kept forgetting the words and his band were also performing poorly. In total, they recorded 17 takes of the song, none of which were particularly good, and producer Steve Sholes felt that the whole thing had been a waste of time. But Scholes managed to splice together two separate takes – a rarity at the time – and no one at the label noticed.

McCartney continued discussing Elvis and said: “My kids were like, Dad, you know all the words to this stuff? You better believe it. And I thought, ‘Well, I once was a kid like this, before all The Beatles thing, and now you live with the whole legacy of The Beatles, and it’s great’. You could do a lot worse. But you know what I mean? Just the idea of that was fantastic – I was 17 again. Not a bad feeling when you’re 52”.

McCartney’s meeting with Elvis was of great benefit to Austin Butler, who recently portrayed the singer in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic. He was fortunate enough to catch a train with McCartney and his daughter, Stella, from Paris to London, where McCartney told a fascinating anecdote about meeting the king of rock and roll. Check out the full story here.