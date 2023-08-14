Elvis Presley’s guitar named world’s most expensive instrument









Elvis Presley’s iconic cherry red guitar has officially been valued at $5 million, making it the world’s most expensive instrument.

The landmark valuation means Presley’s cherry red Hagstrom Viking II electric guitar has taken over in top spot from Kurt Cobain’s Martin D-18E, which sold at auction for £4.85 million.

The red guitar was most famously played in what is considered Presley’s best performance, commonly referred to as the ’68 Comeback Special. The concert was broadcast on December 3rd, 1968, and revitalised Presley’s career.

Before taking to the air to perform hitsincluding ‘If I Can Dream’ and ‘Jailhouse Rock,’ his career had long stalled. He hadn’t achieved a top ten hit for years, instead focusing on a film career that increasingly put him out of touch with his young audience.

Following the success of the broadcast, Elvis considered the guitar his good luck charm, and it made an appearance on the subsequent Elvis in Memphis album cover, which spawned hits such as ‘Suspicious Minds’ and ‘In the Ghetto’, and was followed by his legendary Vegas residency.

The ’68 Comeback Special has endured cultural relevance, serving as a pivotal moment in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic, Elvis, helping the guitar achieve its $5 million valuation.