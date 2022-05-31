Elvis Costello and Allan Mayes reunite for new album









Elvis Costello and Allan Mayes are restoking their teenage creative flames and getting Rusty back together for a brand-new album in what sounds like a charming Paul Rudd comedy.

As Costello buoyantly announced in a statement: “Allan Mayes has been a hard working musician for more than the fifty years since we met. So, when he asked me if I wanted to celebrate this anniversary by getting together to play a few songs that we used to know. I said, ‘Absolutely not!’

Adding, with what might be considered main character energy: “Let’s make the record we would have cut when we were 18 if anyone had let us.’ And this is what you will hear on The Resurrection Of Rust.”

Costello originally joined Mayes back in 1972 and spent a year on the road as the youngsters honed their musical chops but sadly never made it into a studio to lay down some tracks.

The album comprises two new original tracks, a couple of Nick Lowe covers, Jim Ford’s ‘I’m Ahead If I Can Quit While I’m Behind’, and two Neil Young covers with Costello making his debut on electric violin for ‘Dance, Dance, Dance’.

The Resurrection of Rust will be available at Elvis Costello & The Imposters forthcoming The Boy Named If tour ahead of an official CD and digital release on June 10th. A date for vinyl is yet to be announced.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.