Elvis Costello selects the 500 greatest albums in music history









Far Out readers often ask us to provide different lists with ‘the greatest albums of all time’ in the headline. It’s quite an imposing task, having to round up the best and brightest of the entire music world and present it as the definitive tome of rock greatness. As we struggle to agree on most things, being the consummate debaters that we are, we have instead turned to a higher power, a mind much greater than ours, the mind of Elvis Costello.

Born Declan Patrick MacManus, Costello began his music career as part of London’s pub rock scene in the early 1970s before paving the way as part of the first batch of the British punk and new wave movement that emerged in the mid-to-late 1970s. A few years of building a cult following resulted in Costello releasing his debut album, My Aim Is True, to critical acclaim. While the record only achieved moderate commercial success, Costello’s style and approach to music had earned him a committed fanbase. However, Costello’s rise in popularity didn’t lift his feet – or his ear, for that matter – from the ground. Instead, he prolifically listened to the music that was being created around him.

When asked by Vanity Fair to compile a list of his favourite albums, Costello did his work in a typically efficient style and created a mammoth collection of 500 albums with single-track recommendations. “I decided to also name the tracks that make these albums special to me,” he explained. “So, if nothing is written, head straight for the title track or assume that the whole damned thing is irresistible.”

He added: “When in doubt, play track four—it is usually the one you want” – and this is a theory we’re putting to the test.

Being a pioneer in the style of music he triumphed for years, a bonafide hero of the new wave, Costello has rubbed shoulders with some of the most iconic in the industry, so it comes as little surprise that his list is compiled by artists that have influenced him—not only on a professional level but on a personal one too. “It was impossible to choose just one title by Miles Davis, the Beatles, Joni Mitchell, Dylan, Mingus, etc,” he explained.

“This is also a list of where I began and where I stopped listening. There are huge gaps and blind spots. Unsurprisingly, I favour songwriters over players, but any hit parade of great singers would have to include Johnny Hodges,” he added.

“Making this list made me listen all over again,” he said. It’s the exact sentiment that confirms two things. Firstly, above being an artist and creator, Elvis Costello is a pure music fan too. Secondly, as soon as you begin re-listening to these albums, you won’t be able to stop. 500 may seem large, but it zooms by pretty fast as a flash of music’s richest history.

To add to the festivities, we’ve also created a one-off playlist of some of the songs mentioned by Costello, which acts as a perfect way to kick off your listening party.

You can find the playlist below and Elvis Costello’s 500 favourite albums below that.

Elvis Costello’s 500 favourite albums:

• Abba

o Abba Gold – 1992

• David Ackles

o The Road To Cairo – 1968

o Subway To The Country – 1969

• Cannonball Adderley

o The Best Of… – 1968

• Amy Allison

o The Maudlin Years – 1996

• Mose Alison

o The Best Of… – 1970

• Almamegretta

o Lingo – 1998

• Louis Armstrong

o The Complete Hot Five And Hot Seven Recordings – 2000

• Fred Astaire

o The Astaire Recordings – 1952

• Johann Sebastian Bach

o The Well Tempered Clavier – 1934

o The Six Cello Suites – 1936

o Six Partitas – 1984

o Mass In B Minor – 1999

• Burt Bacharach

o The Look Of Love: The Burt Bacharach Collection – 1998

• Chet Baker

o The Best Of Chet Baker Sings – 1989

o Broken Wing – 1978

• The Band

o Music From Big Pink – 1968

o The Band – 1969

• Dave Bartholemew

o The Monkey – 1985

• Bela Bartok

o Six String Quartets – 1988

• Cecilia Bartoli

o If You Love Me:18th Century Italian Love Songs – 1992

• Count Basie

o The Atomic Mr Basie – 1957

• The Beach Boys

o Pet Sounds – 1966

o Carl And The Passions – So Tough – 1972

o Holland – 1973

o Good Vibrations – 30 Years Of The Beach Boys – 1993

• Beastie Boys

o Paul’s Boutique – 1989

• The Beatles

o With The Beatles – 1963

o A Hard Days Night – 1964

o Help – 1965

o Rubber Soul – 1965

o Revolver – 1966

o Sgt Pepper – 1967

o Past Masters Vol. 2 – 1988

• Beck

o Odelay

• Bee Gees

o Best Of The Bee Gees

• Ludwig Van Beethoven

o Otto Klemperer Live At The Concertgebouw – Symphony #9 – 1965

o Symphony #7 – 1975

o Late Quartets – 1997

o Violin Concerto – 1997

• Derek Bell

o Derek Bell Plays With Himself – 1981

• Tony Bennett And Bill Evans

o The Tony Bennett And Bill Evans Album – 1975

• Alban Berg

o Violin Concerto – 1993

• Hector Berlioz

o Damnation Of Faust – 1987

• Agnes Barnelle

o Farther’s Lying Dead In The Ironing Board – 1995

• Leonard Bernstein

o West Side Story – 1957

• Chuck Berry

o Chuck Berry’s Golden Decade – 1967

• Bjork

o Debut – 1993

o Post – 1995

• Ruben Blades

o Buscando America – 1984

• Bobby Blue Bland

o Two Steps From The Blues – 1961

• Blondie

o The Best Of Blondie – 1981

• Blur

o 13 – 1999

• Dirk Bogarde

o Lyrics For Lovers – 1960

• David Bowie

o Hunky Dory – 1971

o Station To Station – 1976

o Low – 1977

o Heroes – 1977

• Johannes Brahms

o Ein Deutsches Requiem – 1962

• Johnny Bristol

o Hang On In There Baby – 1974

• Benjamin Britten

o Serenade For Tenor, Horn And Strings – 1996

• Charles Brown

o Driftin’ Blues: The Best Of Charles Brown – 1996

• Clifford Brown

o Clifford Brown With Strings – 1955

• James Brown

o Live At The Apollo – 1963

o Star Time – 1991

• Jackson Brown

o Jackson Brown (Saturate Before Using) – 1972

• Anton Bruckner

o Symphony #9 – 1990

• Jeff Buckley

o Grace – 1994

• Harold Budd & Brian Eno

o Ambient 2: The Plateaux Of Mirror – 1980

• Buffalo Springfield

o Retrospective: The Best Of.. – 1969

• Bulgarian State Radio & Television Choir

o Le Mystere Des Voix Bulgares – 1990

• T Bone Burnette

o Proof Through The Night – 1983

o T Bone Burnette – 1986

o The Talking Animals – 1988

• The Byrds

o Younger Than Yesterday – 1967

o The Notorious Byrd Brothers – 1968

o Sweetheart Of The Rodeo – 1968

• John Cale

o Music For A New Society – 1982

• Maria Callas

o Five Heroines-Operatic Extracts – 1990

• Captain Beefheart And His Magic Band

o Trout Mask Replica – 1969

o Clear Spot – 1972

• Hoagy Carmichael

o Hoagy Sings Carmichael – 1956

• James Carr

o At The Dark End Of The Street – 1987

• Johnny Cash

o The Essential Johnny Cash – 1992

• June Carter Cash

o Press On – 1999

• Ray Charles

o Modern Sounds In Country And Western Music – 1962

o A Life In Music – 1982

• Chic

o Chic’s Greatest Hits – 1979

• Frederic Chopin

o Piano Concertos Nos 1 & 2 – 1978

• The Clash

o London’s Calling – 1979

o The Singles – 1991

• Patsy Cline

o Greatest Hits – 1973

• The Coasters

o The Ultimate Coasters – 1986

• Leonard Cohen

o The Best Of Leonard Cohen – 1976

o More Best Of … – 1997

• Ornette Coleman

o The Shape Of Jazz To Come – 1959

• John Coltrane

o My Favorite Things – 1961

o The Impulse! Years – 1993

• Ry Cooder

o Paradise And Lunch – 1974

• Sam Cooke

o Night Beat – 1963

• Don Covay

o Checkin’ In With Don Covay – 1989

• Noel Coward

o The Masters Voice: His HMV Recordings – 1993

• Bing Crosby

o His Legendary Years – 1993

• David Crosby

o If Only I Could Remember My Name – 1971

• Crosby, Stills, Nash And Young

o Déjà Vu – 1970

• Crowded House

o Temple Of Low Men – 1988

• D’angelo

o Voodoo – 2000

• Miles Davis

o Birth Of The Cool – 1956

o Miles Ahead – 1957

o Porgy And Bess – 1958

o Kind Of Blue – 1959

o Sketches Of Spain – 1960

o My Funny Valentine – 1964

o In A Silent Way – 1969

o On The Corner – 1969

• Miles Davis And Stan Getz And Lee Konitz

o Conception – 1975

• Claude Debussy

o Pelleas Et Melisande – 1992

o Preludes – 1994

• Alfred Deller

o William Byrd And His Age – 1956

• Destiny’s Child

o The Writing’s On The Wall – 1999

• Bo Diddley

o His Best – 1997

• Dr John

o Dr John’s Gumbo – 1972

• Eric Dolphy

o Outward Bound – 1960

o Iron Man – 1969

• Lee Dorsey

o Ride Your Pony – 1966

o Yes We Can – 1970

• John Dowland

o Awake Sweet Love – 1965

o Dowland: The Collective Works – 1980

• John Dowland And William Byrd

o Night’s Black Bird – 1989

• Henri Dupark

o Melodies – 1971

• Jimmy Durante

o September Song – 1963

• Ian Dury

o New Boots And Panties – 1977

• Dyke And The Blazers

o So Sharp – 1983

• Bob Dylan

o Bringing It All Back Home – 1965

o Blond On Blond – 1966

o John Wesly Harding – 1968

o Planet Waves – 1974

o Blood On The Tracks – 1974

o The Basement Tapes – 1975

o Shot Of Love – 1981

o Time Out Of Mind – 1997

o Bob Dylan Live 1966: The Royal Albert Hall Concert – 1998

• Edward Elgar

o Symphony #1 – 1957

o Cello Concerto – 1965

• Duke Ellington

o Anatomy Of A Murder – 1959

o ….And His Mother Called Him Bill – 1968

o The Centennial Edition: The Complete Rca Victor Recordings – 1999

• Duke Ellington With Charles Mingus And Max Roach

o Money Jungle – 1962

• Eminem

o The Marshall Mathers LP – 2000

• The Bill Evans Trio

o Waltz For Debby – 1961

• The Gill Evens Orchestra

o Out Of The Cool – 1960

• The Everly Brothers

o It’s Every Time – 1960

• The Fairfield Four

o I Couldn’t Hear Nobody Pray – 1997

• Marianne Faithfull

o Blazing Away – 1990

• Georgie Fame

o Sound Venture – 1966

• Gabriel Faure

o L’horizon Chimerique – 1999

• Morton Filedman

o Madame Press Died Last Week At Ninety – 1991

• Ella Fitzgerald

o Ella Fitzgerald Sings The Cole Porter Songbook – 1956

• Ella Fitzgerald And Louis Armstrong

o The Complete Ella Fitzgerald And Louis Armstrong On Verve – 1997

• Fleetwood Mac

o Greatest Hits – 1971

• The Flying Burrito Brothers

o The Gilded Palace Of Sin – 1969

• The Four Tops

o Anthology – 1974

• Aretha Franklin

o I Never Loved A Man They Way I Loved You – 1967

o Aretha’s Gold – 1967

o Amazing Grace – 1972

• Bill Frisell

o Quartet – 1996

• Fugees

o The Score – 1996

• Funkadelic

o One Nation Under A Groove – 1978

• Marvin Gaye

o Super Hits – 1970

o What’s Going On – 1971

o Lets Get It On – 1973

o Here My Dear – 1979

• Marvin Gaye And Tammi Terrell

o Greatest Hits – 1970

• Stan Getz

o Stan Getz Plays – 1952

• Stan Getz And Astrid Gilberto

o Getz/Gilberto – 1963

• Dizzy Gillespie

o Perceptions – 1961

• Allen Ginsburg

o The Lion For Real – 1989

• Graham Central Station

o Release Yourself – 1974

• Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five & The Sugar Hill Gang

o Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five Vs. The Sugar Hill Gang

• Grateful Dead

o Workman’s Dead – 1970

o American Beauty – 1970

o Europe ’72 – 1972

o Wake Of The Flood – 1973

• Al Green

o Call Me – 1973

o You Say It! Raw! Rare! And Unreleased!

• Edvard Grieg

o Lieder – 1993

• Charles Haden And Hank Jones

o Steal Away – 1995

• Merle Haggard

o The Best Of The Best Of.. – 1972

• George Frideric Handle

o Marian Cantatas – 1994

o Heroes – 1999

• Tim Harden

o Tim Harden – 1966

• Slim Harpo

o The Best Of Slim Harpo – 1997

• Emmylou Harris

o Elite Hotel – 1976

• PJ Harvey

o Rid Of Me – 1993

• Coleman Hawkins

o Body And Soul – 1988

o Rainbow Mist – 1993

• Joseph Haydn

o Complete Piano Sonatas – 1987

o String Quartets – 1990

• Tubby Hayes

o Tubby’s Groove – 1959

• Richard Hell And The Voidoids

o Blank Generation – 1977

• Jimi Hendrix

o Smash Hits – 1968

o Electric Ladyland – 1968

o Live At Woodstock – 1994

• The Heptones

o Night Fool – 1976

• Dan Hicks And His Hot Licks

o Last Train To Hicksville.. The Home To Happy Feet – 1973

• Lauryn Hill

o The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill – 1998

• Johnny Hodges

o Passion Flower – 1995

• Billy Holiday

o Lady In Satin –1958

o The Billy Holiday Story – 1972

o The Complete Decca Recordings – 1991

• The Hollies

o The Best Of The Hollies – 1978

• Howlin’ Wolf

o His Best – 1997

• The Isley Brothers

o Super Hits – 1976

• Charles Ives

o The Unanswered Question Of Orchestra – 1998

• Jackson Five

o Greatest Hits – 1971

• The Jam

o All Mod Cons – 1978

• Skip James

o The Complete Early Recordings Of Skip James – 1994

• Leos Janacek

o String Quartets – 1994

• Jefferson Airplane

o Crown Of Creation – 1968

• The Jesus And Mary Chain

o Psychocandy – 1985

• Antonio Carlos Jobim

o Jazz Masters 13 – 1995

• Little Willie John

o Free At Last – 197

• Robert Johnson

o Complete Recordings – 1990

• George Jones

o Anniversary: Ten Years Of Hits – 1982

o Cup Of Loneliness: The Classic Mercury Years – 1994

• Oum Kaltsoum

o Anthologie De La Musique Arabe, Vol 1-8 – 1989

• The Kinks

o The Ultimate Collection – 1989

• Rahsaan Roland Kirk

o The Inflated Tear – 1968

• Erich Korngold

o From The Operas Of Erich Korngold – 1993

• The La’s

o The La’s – 1990

• Peggy Lee

o Mill Peggy Lee- 1998

• John Lennon

o Plastic Ono Band – 1970

o Imagine – 1971

o Shaved Fish – 1975

• Alan Jay Lerner And Fredrich Lowe

o My Fair Lady – 1956

• Jerry Lee Lewis

o Rockin’ My Life Away – 1991

• Little Feat

o Sailin’ Shoes – 1972

o Feats Don’t Fail Me Now – 1974

• Little Richard

o Here’s Little Richard – 1957

o The Explosive Little Richard – 1967

• The Louvin Brothers

o When I Stop Dreaming: The Best Of The Louvin Brothers – 1995

• The Louvin’ Spoonful

o Anthology – 1990

• Nick Lowe

o Jesus Of Cool – 1978

o The Impossible Bird – 1994

• Donal Lunny

o Donal Lunny – 1987

• Loreta Lynn

o The Best Of Loretta Lynn – 1999

• Machito And His Afro-Cubans

o Cubop City – 1992

• Madness

o The Rise And Fall – 1982

• Gustav Mahler

o Symphony #1 – 1968

• The Mamas And The Papas

o A Gathering Of Flowers – 1970

• Aimee Mann

o Whatever – 1993

• Bob Marley And The Wailers

o African Herbsman – 1972

o Natty Dread – 1975

• The Marvelettes

o The Return Of The Marvelettes – 1970

• Groucho Marx

o An Evening With Groucho – 1972

• Massive Attack

o Protection – 1994

• Matching Mole

o Matching Mole – 1972

• Curtis Mayfield

o The Very Best Of Curtis Mayfield – 1996

• Curtis Mayfield And The Impressions

o The Anthology 1961 – 1977 – 1992

• Paul McCartney

o McCartney – 1970

o Flaming Pie – 1997

• Kate And Anna Mcgarrigle

o Kate And Anna Mcgarrigle – 1975

• Tommy Mclain

o The Essential Collection – 1997

• The Meters

o The Best Of The Meters – 1975

• Mina

o Gli Anni D’oro – 1984

• Charles Mingus

o Blues And Roots – 1959

o Mingus Ah-Um – 1959

o Pre-Bird – 1960

o Mingus At Antibes – 1960

o Mingus Plays Piano – 1963

o Let My Children Hear Music – 1971

o Epiaph – 1990

• Joni Mitchell

o Blue – 1971

o For The Roses – 1972

o Court And Spark – 1974

o The Hissing Of Summer Lawns – 1975

o Hejira – 1976

o Taming The Tiger – 1998

• The Modern Lovers

o The Modern Lovers – 1976

• Thelonious Monk

o Genius Of Modern Music Vol. 1 – 1951

o Brilliant Corners – 1957

o Monk’s Music – 1958

• Bill Monroe

o The Music Of Bill Monroe – 1994

• Claudio Monteverdi

o L’incoronazione Di Poppea – 1993

• Moondog

o The Story Of Moondog – 1957

• Van Morrison

o Astral Weeks – 1968

o Moondance – 1970

o His Band And Street Choir – 1970

o Veeden Fleece – 1974

• Jelly Roll Morton

o Birth Of The Hot – 1995

• The Mothers Of Invention

o We’re Only In It For The Money – 1968

• The Move

o The Best Of The Move – 1974

• Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

o Piano Concerto #20 – 1970

o Requiem – 1986

o Quartets Dedicated To Hayden – 1991

o La Clemenza Di Tito – 1993

o Le Nozze Di Figaro – 1993

• Modest Mussorgsky

o Songs Of Dances And Death – 1995

• Roy Nathanson

o Fire At Keaton’s Bar And Grill – 2000

• Oliver Nelson

o The Blues And Abstract Truth – 1961

o Straight Ahead – 1961

• Willie Nelson

o Stardust – 1978

• Bob Neuwirth

o Back To The Front – 1988

• Aaron Neville

o Greatest Hits – 1990

• Randy Newman

o Randy Newman – 1968

o Sail Away 1972

o Good Old Boys – 1974

o Trouble In Paradise – 1983

• New York Dolls

o New York Dolls – 1973

• Nirvana

o Nevermind – 1991

• Luigi Nono

o Fragmente-Stille An Diotima – 1983

• NRBQ

o NRBQ – 1969

• Laura Nyro And Labelle

o Gonna Take A Miracle – 1971

• Roy Orbison

o The Orbison Way – 1966

• Augustas Pablo

o El Rockers – 2000

• Giovanni Palestrina

o Missa Viri Galiaei – 1992

• Charlie Parker

o The Complete Studio Sessions – 1978

• Van Dyke Parks

o Discover America – 1972

• Gram Parsons

o GP – 1973

o Grievous Angel – 1974

• Ann Peebles

o I Can’t Stand The Rain – 1974

• Dan Penn

o Nobody’s Fool – 1973

• Dan Penn And Spooner Oldham

o Moments From This Theater – 1999

• Sam Phillips

o Martinis And Bikinis – 1994

• The Pogues

o Rum, Sodomy And The Lash – 1985

• Dulce Pontes

o Caminhos – 1998

• Iggy Pop

o The Idiot – 1977

o Lust For Life – 1977

• Portishead

o Dummy – 1994

o Portishead – 1997

• Francis Poulenc

o Melodies – 1950

• Bud Powell

o The Best Of Bud Powell – 1994

• Elvis Presley

o The Sun Sessions – 1976

o The Memphis Album – 1987

• Pretenders

o Pretenders – 1980

o The Singles – 1987

• Prince

o Around The World In A Day – 1985

o Parade – 1986

o Sign Of The Times – 1987

• John Prine

o John Prine – 1972

• Sergey Prokofiev

o Romeo And Juliet – 1998

• Pulp

o Different Class – 1995

• Henry Purcell

o Dido And Aeneas – 1993

o Fantasias & In Nominees – 1995

• Radiohead

o The Bends – 1995

o O.K. Computer 1997

• Bonnie Raitt

o Give It Up – 1972

• Otis Redding

o The Very Best Of Otis Redding – 1992

• Jimmy Reed

o The Best Of Jimmy Reed – 1962

• Lou Reed

o Berlin – 1973

• R.E.M.

o Reckoning – 1984

o Green – 1988

• The Replacements

o All Shook Down – 1990

• Marc Ribot

o Marc Robot Y Los Cubanos Postizos – 1998

• Charlie Rich

o Feel Like Going Home: The Essential Charlie Rich – 1997

• Jeannie Robertson

o The Queen Among The Heather – 1998

• Smokey Robinson And The Miracles

o The Anthology – 1973

• The Rolling Stones

o Aftermath – 1966

o Between The Buttons – 1967

o Let It Bleed – 1969

o Some Girls – 1978

• Sonny Rollins

o Saxophone Colossus – 1964

• Diana Ross And The Supremes

o The Ultimate Collection – 1997

• Gioacchino Rossini

o Rossini Arias – 1989

• Otis Rush

o His Cobra Recordings – 1989

• George Russell

o The Jazz Workshop – 1956

• Salt ‘N Pepa

o The Best Of Salt ‘N Pepa – 1999

• Sam And Dave

o The Best Of Sam And Dave – 1969

• Franz Schubert

o B-Flat Major Piano Sonata – 1971

o F-Sharp Minor Piano Sonata – 1993

o Winterreise – 1996

o Lieder – 1997

• Jimmy Scott

o Heaven – 1996

• Raymond Scott

o Reckless Nights And Turkish Twilights – 1992

o Manhattan Research Inc. – 2000

• Andress Segovia

o Andress Segovia And His Contemporaries Vol 6. – 1999

• The Sex Pistols

o Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols – 1977

• Ron Sexsmith

o Ron Sexsmith – 1995

• Dmitry Shostakovich

o Cello Concerto #1 – 1959

o The String Quartets – 1991

o 24 Preludes And Fugues – 1995

o Shostakovich Plays Shostakovich, Cello Sonata – 1998

o Symphony #14 – 2000

• Paul Simon

o Paul Simon – 1972

o There Goes Rhymin’ Simon – 1973

• Simon And Garfunkel

o Bookends – 1968

• Nina Simone

o The Best Of Nina Simone – 1969

• Frank Sinatra

o In The Wee Small Hours – 1955

o Songs For Swingin’ Lovers – 1956

o Only The Lonely – 1958

o No One Cares – 1959

o Live In Paris – 1962

• Frank Sinatra And Antonio Carlos Jobim

o Frank Sinatra And Antonio Carlos Jobim – 1967

• Percy Sledge

o When A Man Loves A Woman – 1967

• Sly And The Family Stone

o Anthology – 1981

• The Small Faces

o The Immediate Years – 1995

• Elliott Smith

o Xo – 1998

• The Smiths

o The Smiths – 1984

• Son Volt

o Trace – 1995

• The Specials

o The Specials – 1979

• Phil Spector

o Back To Mono – 1991

• The Spinners

o The Best Of The Spinners – 1978

• Dusty Springfield

o Dusty In Memphis – 1969

o Greatest Hits – 1979

• Bruce Springsteen

o The Wild, The Innocent And The E Street Shuffle – 1973

o The River – 1980

o Tunnel Of Love – 1987

o The Ghost Of Tom Joad – 1995

• Squeeze

o East Side Story – 1981

• The Stanley Brothers

o The Complete Colombia Stanley Brothers – 1996

• Steely Dan

o Countdown To Ecstasy – 1973

• Rod Stewart

o The Mercury Anthology – 1992

• Richard Strauss

o Der Rosenkavalier – 1934

o Four Last Songs – 1996

• Igor Stravinsky

o L’histoire Du Soldat – 1938

o Le Sacre Du Printemps – 1958

o Igor Stravinsky Edition – 1963

• The Stylistics

o The Best Of The Stylistics – 1975

• June Tabor

o Abyssinians – 1983

• Howard Tate

o Get It While You Can – 1967

• Art Tatum

o 20th Century Piano Genius – 1992

• Johnnie Taylor

o Raw Blues – 1968

• Television

o Marquee Moon – 1977

• The Temptations

o Anthology – 1973

• Joe Tex

o The Best Of Joe Tex – 1965

• Them

o The Story Of Them – 1997

• Irma Thomas

o Ruler Of Hearts – 1989

• Richard And Linda Thompson

o I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight – 1974

• Henry Threadgill

o Easley Slip Into Another World – 1987

• T.L.C.

o Fanmail – 1999

• Mel Torme

o Easy To Remember – 1979

• Tribe Called Quest

o Anthology – 1999

• Tricky

o Maxinquaye – 1995

• Lennie Tristano

o The New Tristano – 1960

• Big Joe Turner

o The Very Best Of Big Joe Turner – 1998

• U2

o The Unforgettable Fire – 1984

o Achtung Baby – 1991

o Pop – 1997

• The Undertones

o The Undertones – 1980

• Velvet Underground

o The Velvet Underground And Nico – 1966

• The Verve

o Urban Hymns – 1997

• Anne Sofie Von Otter

o Wings In The Night – 1996

• Richard Wagner

o Tristan And Isolde – 1952

o Der Ring Des Nibelungen – 1983

• Porter Wagner And Dolly Parton

o The Right Combination: Burning The Midnight Oil – 1972

• Tom Waits

o Swardfishtrombones – 1983

o Rain Dogs – 1985

o Frank’s Wild Years – 1987

o Bone Machine – 1992

o Mule Variations – 1999

• Scott Walker

o Tilt – 1995

• Dionne Warwick

o The Windows Of The World – 1968

• Muddy Waters

o More Real Folk Blues – 1967

• Doc Watson

o The Essential Doc Watson – 1973

• Anton Webern

o Complete Works – 2000

• Kurt Weill

o O Moon Of Alabama

• Kenny Wheeler With Lee Konitz, Bill Frisell And Dave Holland

o Angel Song – 1997

• The Who

o My Generation – 1965

o Meaty Beaty Big And Bouncy – 1971

• Hank Williams

o 40 Greatest Hits – 1978

• Lucinda Williams

o Car Wheels On Gravel Road – 1998

• Sonny Boy Williamson

o The Best Of Sonny Boy Williamson – 1986

• Jesse Winchester

o Jesse Winchester – 1970

• Wings

o Band On The Run – 1973

• Hugo Wolf

o Lieder – 2000

• Bobby Womack

o The Best Of Bobby Womack – 1992

• Stevie Wonder

o Talking Book – 1972

o Innervisions – 1973

o Fulfillingness’ First Finale – 1974

• Betty Wright

o The Best Of Betty Wright – 1992

• Robert Wyatt

o Mid-Eighties – 1993

• Lester Young

o Ultimate Lester Young – 1998

• Neil Young

o Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere – 1969

o After The Goldrush – 1970

o Time Fades Away – 1973

o On The Beach – 1974

o Freedom – 1989

o Ragged Glory – 1990

• Zamballarana

o Zamballarana – 1997