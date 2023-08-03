Elton John says downsizing BBC Introducing would be a “neglect of musicians”









2023’s Glastonbury headliner Elton John has come out against the downsizing of BBC Introducing, calling the decision a “neglect of musicians”.

BBC Introducing has long been a platform that promotes grassroots music and burgeoning young talents, giving them opportunities to show their work on radio, television and online. After having helped such artists as Ed Sheeran, Sam Fender and the 1975 to reach a wider audience over the years, recent BBC restructuring has resulted in the Introducing platform being cut back from 32 shows to 20 across the nation.

“BBC Introducing’s network and support of new music has been one of the best ways for emerging artists to get airplay and find listeners from local to national radio,” Elton John posted to his Instagram account in a passionate plea against the decision.

Continuing, his statement reads, “After reading recent reports of cuts to certain services, I look forward to seeing the BBC make good on their promise to continue to support up-and-coming acts and not compromise the essence of BBC Introducing…To stop investing in the future of the UK’s influential music industry whilst cuts are being made to the creative sector across the board would be a worrying step and neglect of musicians who bring culture and capital to the UK at home and abroad”.

His words join that of Nile Rodgers, who also shared a similar post on his Instagram account.

Rodger’s statement read in part: “While the BBC reprioritise money for online and to create a new team of investigative journalists, local music scenes are to lose out. Opportunities for up-and-coming musicians will be scaled back to just two hours a week in regional shows taking in multiple counties across large parts of the UK. The hours are to be stripped right back and most of the current presenters have had to reapply for their jobs – with many of these people who live and breathe their local scene not being offered anything in the restructuring”.

