Elton John postpones UK and European dates of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’







Elton John has been embarking on his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour for roughly three years now. Never one to squander the opportunity to go big, John announced his retirement from touring back in 2018 and is saying goodbye with a multi-year final tour around the world.

It was ambitious for John to plan a three-year farewell tour in the first place, but as it stands currently, the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour is scheduled to stretch out over the course of five calendar years. That’s due to the delays caused by a number of factors, including illness, voice loss, and the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, John is postponing another chunk of concerts.

The UK and European legs of the tour have already been delayed once thanks to the pandemic, but now a physical injury has caused John to once again push those tour dates back. The shows, which were originally set to take place in the last three months of 2021, have now been moved to 2023.

“At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since,” John explained in a statement posted to social media. “Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.”

“I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”

“I know how patient my incredible fans have been since covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer. I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had. I promise you this – the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth your wait,” John concluded.

Read John’s full statement down below.

Comments