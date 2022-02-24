Elton John’s plane makes emergency landing after hydraulics fail at 10,000 feet









Sir Elton John is now safe following an emergency landing in which his private plane was forced to make an emergency landing at 10,000ft following a hydraulics failure. After leaving on the flight from Britain to New York, just an hour into the flight, the plane needed to be grounded due to the malfunction.

Due to the hydraulics failure in which the brakes, flaps, and landing gear equipment were compromised, the pilot quickly rerouted to Farnborough Airport on the southern coast of Ireland, where the musician and his team landed safely.

However, the bumpy ride left everyone shaken, including the star. One source told The Sun, “It was a white-knuckle ride and Elton was shaken. But he put aside any personal anguish to get back on a plane. For Elton, quite literally, the show must go on.”

The show in question was his Tuesday night performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden, for which he immediately boarded another flight.

After testing positive for Covid-19 last month, the 74-year-old star was forced to postpone a number of shows on what he has called his “last tour ever”. Even after struggling with 80 mile-per-hour winds and taking three attempts to land, it’s clear that the icon wouldn’t miss this show if he could help it.

Another witness said of the incident, “The plane was being buffeted and couldn’t make it. The aircraft’s nose was far too vertical. The plane was descending and was halfway along the runway when it gave up trying to hit the tarmac. It soared back in the air.”

Thankfully, everyone involved is safe, and The Rocketman has a number of shows left on this coveted tour.