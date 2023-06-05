Elton John looks to eliminate AIDS by 2030









Elton John has announced a new fund with a lofty goal: to end AIDS by 2030. Along with his charity, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, John has announced the launch of the Rocket Fund, a new $125 million initiative that seeks “to accelerate the Foundation’s life-saving work to tackle the growing rates of HIV infections in vulnerable communities.”

“For years, HIV/AIDS has caused enormous pain across the world, but I pray that soon this epidemic will be a thing of the past,” John said in the fund’s announcement. “More than 30 years after I launched the Elton John AIDS Foundation, my passion for reaching everyone, everywhere with education and compassionate care is still as strong as ever.”

“The Rocket Fund will turbo-charge our mission and reach those most at risk from this terrible disease,” he adds. “Now is the time. This epidemic has gone on too long. We must all act together to see AIDS defeated in our lifetimes.”

“The end of the HIV/AIDS epidemic is within sight, and The Rocket Fund is the push we need to finally cross the horizon,” David Furnish, John’s partner and the Chairman of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, added.

Continuing: “To end AIDS, we must make targeted investments that can level the playing field, by tackling the inequalities and stigma that prevent people from accessing the care they desperately need. By joining The Rocket Fund and our mission, you can help transform the future for millions of people globally.”

“As we’ve learned through the global fight to stop COVID-19, epidemics do not recognize state borders, economic or cultural differences. If left unchecked, they only worsen with devastating impacts on the most vulnerable,” said Anne Aslett, Chief Executive Officer of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. “It is critical that we meet this moment to connect vulnerable people with the care and resources they need to live vibrant, healthy lives and we welcome all who want to see an end to this disease to join us.”

The Fund is named after one of John’s signature songs, ‘Rocekt Man’. The Fund is also being promoted through a new social media initiative from the Foundation. The #InnerElton hashtag connects the Fund’s goal with Pride Month.

“Supporters are encouraged to join the movement by posting photos of themselves on social media wearing their own take on Elton’s signature looks – or whatever makes them feel their true self – with the hashtag #InnerElton,” the announcement says.

Famous figures who have already used the hashtag include Dolly Parton, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, JoJo Siwa, Heidi Klum, and Smokey Robinson.