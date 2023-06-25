Glastonbury 2023: Watch Elton John’s monumental performance of ‘Rocket Man’









As part of his headline performance at Glastonbury Festival, Elton John delivered a powerhouse performance of his iconic hit ‘Rocket Man’, a rendition that will live long in the memory of British music.

‘Rocket Man’, the song that is officially titled ‘Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)’, was written by Elton John alongside songwriter Bernie Taupin. It was released on April 17th, 1972, in the US, as the lead single from the English musician’s album Honky Château. A major hit for Elton John, it peaked at number two on the UK Singles Chart and six on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Sir Elton’s performance at Glastonbury is an extremely emotional one, given that the singer bids farewell to the UK as Worthy Farm marks his final show in Britain before retirement.

Reflecting on his decision to retire, Elton, 76, said previously: “I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows.”

Notably, ‘Rocket Man’ has been covered by various prominent artists. Kate Bush released a reggae-oriented version in 1991, and Portuguese vocalist David Fonseca recreated it in 2007. Elsewhere, Star Trek star William Shatner undertook a spoken-word version in 1978. Alongside producer Pnau and singer Dua Lipa, John included the classic track in his 2021 mashup, ‘Cold Heart (Pnau remix)’.

The first stanza of ‘Rocket Man’ was conceived by Taupin while driving on the motorway driving to his parent’s house. To remember it, he had to “repeat it to himself for two hours”, which he later labelled as an “unfortunate” situation. After the song became a hit, he maintained that the struggle was worthwhile.

Before launching into arguably the performance of the night, Elton thanked his fans for their commitment: “It makes me feel loved,” he said. “And I want to thank you also for 52 years also of amazing love and loyalty you’ve shown me, it’s been an incredible journey and I’ve had the best, best time. I will never forget you – you are in my head, my heart and my soul”.

Watch Elton John play ‘Rocket Man’ at Glastonbury 2023 below.

See more Elton John performing 'Rocketman ’ live on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 🚀#Glastonbury #Glastonbury23 #EltonJohn pic.twitter.com/uz2vklz4Xl — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 25, 2023

See more Elton John performing 'Rocketman ’ live on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 🚀#Glastonbury #Glastonbury23 #EltonJohn pic.twitter.com/YsPmJkOwwm — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 25, 2023