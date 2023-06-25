Glastonbury 2023: Elton John brings out The Killers’ Brandon Flowers for ‘Tiny Dancer’









During his headline performance at Glastonbury Festival, Elton John delivered a rendition of his classic hit ‘Tiny Dancer’, duetting with The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers.

‘Tiny Dancer’ was written by Elton John and songwriting partner Bernie Taupin. It first arrived on the English musician’s 1971 album, Madman Across the Waters, before being released as a single the following year. The track’s lyrics were inspired by Taupin’s first trip to the US in 1970, which he found a markedly different place to his native Lincolnshire.

During a 1973 interview with Rolling Stone, Taupin stated that the song was about Maxine Feibelman, his then-wife. “I knew it was about me,” Feibelman said in 2019. “I had been into ballet as a little girl and sewed patches on Elton’s jackets and jeans,’ – which are two references in the song. I had goosebumps”.

Feibelman added: “Elton was on one side of me, and Bernie was on the other. That song was like having your really good friends give you the best gift you could ever receive”.

At the time of release, the song was not without its controversy. Due to its run time of 6:12 minutes, it initially failed to make an impact, reaching number 41 on the US pop chart, without being released as a single in the UK. Some radio stations even opted to ban the track due to what was perceived as the incendiary opening of the second verse: “Jesus Freaks / Out in the Streets”. Gradually, however, the song became successful in the countries where it first struggled.

Of course, the performance marks a significant evening for Elton John. Fresh from completing ten shows at London’s O2 Arena, the headline set is the concluding UK performance of his retirement tour. Ahead of those previous concerts, the musician spoke to BBC London, explaining he “hadn’t really thought about” playing Worthy Farm before adding that he was a “little intimidated” about it.

He said: “I’m a little, not frightened, but I’m a little intimidated by it because I haven’t played there, I haven’t been there.”

Reflecting on his decision to retire, Elton, 76, said: “I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career … This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows.”

While much has been made of potential special guest appearances, John went against the grain, including Stephen Sanchez along with Gabriels singer Jacob Lusk. Brandon Flowers, however, arrived as the high-profile third visitor to the Pyramid Stage.

Watch Elton John play ‘Tiny Dancer’ with Flowers at Glastonbury 2023 below.

See more Elton John performing 'Tiny Dancer’ live at Glastonbury with Brandon Flowers 🌸#Glastonbury #Glastonbury23 #EltonJohn pic.twitter.com/eE0Byo2ynU — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 25, 2023