Elton John Glastonbury 2023: Britney Spears drops hint at surprise guest appearance









Britney Spears has dropped a major hint that she could be a guest spot at Elton John's headlining set at Glastonbury Festival 2023.

The American pop star posted a picture to her social media Thursday night showing three Union Jack flags along with a photo of a red apple that resembles England’s flag of St. George.

John’s husband, David Furnish, had previously confirmed that John would have “four collaborators” join him on stage during his headlining set at the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night.

“When you put a setlist together, I always say it’s a bit like having sex,” John had previously told the BBC. “You start off really well, then you chill out a little bit, then towards the end of the show all hell breaks loose.”

John had revealed in the same interview that he would be opening his set with a song that he hadn’t performed in ten years.

Spears and John collaborated on the 2022 single ‘Hold Me Closer’, which went top ten in both the UK and US.

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 2, John spoke about his forthcoming set and discussed why he’s never previously played Glastonbury. “It’s too many people for me,” he said of festivals in general. “I don’t like crowds. I have played festivals and I’ve really enjoyed them. But of course, Glastonbury is the crème de la crème.”

Elton continued: “To be honest with you, it’s the first time I’ve been asked to play it, I haven’t turned it down before. But it’s just come at the right time. I’m a great believer in serendipity and fate and this is the most wonderful way to sign off in England and Great Britain.”

