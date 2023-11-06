Elton John confirms he’s finished writing new album with Bernie Taupin

Despite his retirement from touring, Elton John has no plans to stop making music, with the legendary musician revealing he’s finished writing a new album with Bernie Taupin.

John made the revelation at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on November 3rd when he inducted Taupin into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The songwriter was part of the class of 2023, which also included Rage Against The Machine, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Chaka Khan, The Spinners, Link Wray and DJ Kool Herc.

During his speech, John discussed their monumental rise and their special relationship, noting: “Our success story is what it is, you all know… Through the years, we grew, and we grew, and we grew. We climbed mountains that we never thought were possible to climb, and we scaled heights that we never thought were possible to scale. And throughout that time, we never ever really had an argument.”

John added: “He was disgusted with my behaviour, yes, that’s a given. But to this day, we are still growing as a partnership.”

The singer then revealed the duo recently completed a new album together in Los Angeles. However, the iconic artist refrained from providing a timeline of when fans should expect to hear the music they’ve concocted.

Meanwhile, during his own induction speech, Taupin took aim at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame co-founder Jann Wenner. Earlier this year, Wenner claimed that Black and female artists “didn’t articulate” themselves to be included in his latest book.

Taupin reacted by telling the crowd at the Barclays Center: “I guess you could say my being inducted is a paradox, perhaps, but either way, I’m honoured to be in the class of 2023 alongside a group of such profoundly ‘articulate’ women and outstanding ‘articulate’ Black artists along with all of the other music masters here tonight.”

Watch Elton John’s induction speech for Taupin below.