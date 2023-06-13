Elliot Page to star in new drama ‘Close to You’









It has been announced that Elliot Page will star in the new drama, Close to You, a project helmed by the BAFTA-winning writer and director Dominic Savage, the mind behind the likes of The Escape and I Am…

In the forthcoming film, Page plays Sam, who has a chance encounter with an old friend – played by Sound of Metal‘s Hillary Baack – on his way home to a family reunion which compels him to confront the past. Page and Savage co-wrote the story, with both acting as producers. It has been reported that the movie will utilise a highly improvised filming style. Principal photography recently concluded in Canada.

Other producers include Krishnendu Majumdar and Richard Yee, who are helping to develop the project for their company Me + You Productions. Elsewhere, Daniel Bekerman and Chris Yurkovich are also producing for Good Question Media.

Producer of The Farewell, Anita Gou’s Kindred Spirit is co-financing the project, with Gou and Sam Intili serving as executive producers alongside Rolling Dice’s Nia Vazirani. Other executive producers include Matt Jordan Smith of Page’s PageBoy Productions.

“It has been a remarkable experience to collaborate with Elliot Page on this very special and unique film about love, identity and family. I’m so proud of what we have achieved with the film. It has been an honour to work with Elliot to bring this very poignant, personal and important story to life and to the screen,” Savage told The Hollywood Reporter.

Elsewhere, Page recently finished filming the fourth season of the hit Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy and published his memoir, Pageboy, last month.

Watch a trailer for Dominic Savage’s I Am… below.