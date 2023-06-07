Elliot Page discusses sexual relationship with Olivia Thirlby during ‘Juno’









Actor Elliot Page has opened up on the time he spent having sex with his Juno co-star Olivia Thirlby during the 2007 film’s production. The story arrives in Page’s highly-anticipated memoir Pageboy.

In the book, Page discusses his previous relationships, including Thirlby, and he admits that the first time he saw her, he was “taken aback” by her maturity. Even though the two are the same age, Page saw in Thirlby that she was “so much older, capable, and centred”.

Thirlby played Page’s best friend in the film and, at that time in her life, considered herself “sexually open”, which was in contrast to the way Page had viewed himself at that same time.

After spending much of the Juno production time with Thirlby, she told him that she was attracted to him, and the two ended up having sex. Thirlby was, in fact, the first person to give Page an orgasm.

“At that we started sucking face, it was on,” Page writes in the memoir. “I had an all-encompassing desire for her; she made me want in a way that was new, hopeful.”

He continued, “Her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant … We thought we were being subtle. Being intimate with Olivia helped my shame dissipate. I didn’t see a glint of it in her eyes, and I wanted that — done feeling wretched about who I am.”

Check out the Juno trailer below to catch Page and Thirlby in action.