Elliot Page and Bill Murray among those set to present at Oscars 2022









The Oscars 2022 have announced a string of new hosts who are set to present at the ceremony including Bill Murray, Elliot Page, Tony Hawk, Jennifer Garner, H.E.R., DJ Khaled and more.

While previously Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes were set to host the ceremony, the Academy took the opportunity presented by pandemic-induced delays to try and increase the demographic of their audience by enlisting multiple hosts.

Now, rather than the conventional ceremony, there will be a rotating roster of stars set to take to the stage every half an hour to freshen up proceedings.

The names mentioned above join a slew of stars already announced including John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Lupita Nyong’o, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman and P Diddy.

Breaking up the presentation will be musical performances by Best Original Song nominees Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Finneas, and Reba McEntire and Sebastian Yatra.

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles this Sunday (March 27th).

You can check out the full list of nominees in the video below.