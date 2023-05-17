Elle Fanning joins Timothee Chalamet in Bob Dylan biopic









After her brilliant work in films such as The Great, Elle Fanning is now going to be stepping into rock and roll history. It has been announced that Fanning will be joining Timothee Chalamet in the Bob Dylan biopic Bob Dylan: A Complete Unknown, which is set to start production this summer in New York City.

Looking to document a crucial moment in the legendary songwriter’s life, the film will feature Chalamet as Dylan in the leadup to his performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. This marks the first time in Dylan’s career that he brandished an electric guitar, embracing the modern trends of rock music which severely divided his fanbase.

Fanning is set to play university student Sylvie Russo, who had been known to have a romantic relationship with Dylan around this time. Behind the camera for the picture is James Mangold, who has built up a resume with the comic book drama Logan as well as serving as director for the upcoming Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny.

The screenplay is written by Mangold as well Jay Cocks of Gangs of New York fame, which is also set to include Chalamet singing some of the signature Dylan tunes for the film. While some casting has been made with Monica Barbaro playing Joan Baez, there has been no word on a potential release date.