Elizabeth Banks picks her five favourite songs









Looking at recent film history, it’s easy to forget how many blockbusters Elizabeth Banks has under her belt. Even when not at the centre of the shot, Banks’ flair has carried her through the biggest movies of the 2000s, whether it’s operating as a side character in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man films or serving a more hands-on role when working in the Pitch Perfect franchise. Although acting may be her passion, Banks has also kept her ear to the ground about her favourite music.

Speaking to KRCW, Banks showed off an eclectic collection of tunes that have meant the most to her. When discussing her favourite tracks, Banks starts with Guru’s song ‘When You’re Near’. Being a staple of jazz rap in the early ‘90s, Banks explained how the song appeared on a mixtape from her husband, recalling, “One of the sexiest songs he put on it was Guru’s ‘When You’re Near’, and I just love this song. It reminds me of being young and in love, and it reminds me of my husband”.

While initially thinking of moving to New York to chase her dream in her early days, Banks recalled being slowly lured into Hollywood. Once she started to get parts in major films, Banks would later recall the song ‘Virtual Insanity’, capturing a transitionary period in her life.

When discussing the ‘90s R&B classic, Banks remembered the song capturing a moment in time when she was becoming a true actor, continuing: “‘Virtual Insanity’ just represents that last time in my life when I lived in a house with 15 people. It was in my early 20s and really brings up a very specific time for me and a very specific place for me”.

Coming off of making the film People Like Us, Banks also included ‘Buffalo Stance’ by Neneh Cherry as one of her ultimate “California” songs, explaining, “We didn’t have the song, and we didn’t have this vibe of girls in mini skirts. We didn’t have any of this where I lived in Massachusetts, so this song just really screams California to me”.

Outside of the California dream that came from People Like Us, Banks also felt the need to tap into her deepest emotions when working on the film. Since her character Frankie has to be put through various emotional stressors, Banks recalled having ‘Samson’ by Regina Spektor at the ready, continuing: “I have a lot of really emotional crap to deal with in this movie, and whenever I want to cry, I play this song. I don’t think about my puppy dying, I don’t think about anyone. I just play this song, and Regina Spektor does all the work for me and makes me cry”.

Compared to her interests in everything from jazz rap to R&B to the classics, Banks’ final favourite comes from her soft spot for heavy rock music. As opposed to the sounds of Guru, Banks considers ‘Closer’ by Nine Inch Nails one of the most carnal songs ever made, explaining, “I think ‘Closer’ is just literally the sexiest song I’ve ever heard in my entire life. This song makes me want to do IT. This song, coupled with Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers, to me, is like the most romantic evening you can have”.

While Banks displays a crash course in different emotions with her song choices, her perspective on her favourite tunes comes off like different scenes taking place in your mind while listening to them. Though Banks may have chosen the medium of acting instead of a musician, her descriptions indicate that those forms of expression aren’t that far apart.

Elizabeth Banks’s five favourite songs:

‘When You’re Near’ – Guru

‘Virtual Insanity’ – Jamiroquai

‘Buffalo Stance’ – Neneh Cherry

‘Samson’ – Regina Spektor

‘Closer’ – Nine Inch Nails