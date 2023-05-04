Elisabeth Moss and Kate Hudson to star in Mike Minghella’s new psychological thriller, ‘Shell’









It has been announced that Elisabeth Moss, Kate Hudson and Kaia Gerber will star in Max Minghella’s new psychological thriller, Shell. The project will see Moss and the director/actor reunite after previously starring in The Handmaid’s Tale.

The news was exclusively reported by Deadline. In Shell, Moss plays the struggling actor Samantha, who is given the opportunity for a free trial at Shell, the health and beauty company at the forefront of the industry, promising to keep clients looking young forever. The treatment transforms Samantha’s life with her developing a friendship with Shell CEO Zoe Shannon (Kate Hudson). However, when a string of former Shell patients goes missing, including Kaia Gerber’s social media star, Chloe Benson, Samantha starts to fear for her life.

Minghella told the publication: “Shell packs a wildly entertaining genre movie with iconic characters and universal themes that are bound to have people talking long after they leave the theater. I’m so thrilled to be bringing it to life with this extraordinary cast and the incredible support of Black Bear International, Love & Squalor and Automatik”.

Moss added: “This is one of the most unique, entertaining and special scripts I’ve ever read and I am so honored to be a part of it as an actor and flattered that Max came to me with this character, who’s unlike anyone I’ve ever played before. Having worked with Max for years on The Handmaid’s Tale, I’m so thrilled to now be directed by him as I’m a huge fan of his as a filmmaker. We at Love & Squalor are also excited to be working alongside Automatik and Black Bear, two companies we very much admire.”