Elijah Wood reacts to new ‘Lord of the Rings’ series









After years separated from Middle Earth, Elijah Wood is opening up about the next instalments in the world of ‘Lord of The Rings’. Wood had starred in the original adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s books, playing Frodo Baggins on his quest to take the ring to Mount Doom.

Since Peter Jackson’s original trilogy, the film adaptation of Tolkien’s world has ventured into various iterations, from the Hobbit franchise to the latest HBO series The Rings of Power. Warner Bros. has also discussed expanding the franchise into more feature films in the future.

When asked about the potential for future movies, Wood remained optimistic about the future, telling GQ, “I’m fascinated and I’m excited. I hope it’s good. I’m surprised — I don’t know why I’m surprised because, of course there would be more movies”. Outside of The Shire, the new films set out to explore other portions of Middle Earth that have never been put to screen.

There has been no word about Wood returning to the role of Frodo either. The last time he had donned the massive feet and pointy ears was for The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey back in 2012. Alternatively, The Rings of Power is gearing up for its next season, but had to put production on hold due to a fire on set.