Elijah Wood will star in an adventure film set in New Zealand









According to the latest reports, Elijah Wood has been cast in a brand-new comedy titled Bookworm. It has been described as a family adventure romp based in New Zealand, and Wood is set to play the lead in the film, which is going to be directed by Ant Timpson.

It tells the story of a 12-year-old girl whose life is complicated when her mother ends up in the hospital. Her estranged magician father (played by Wood) comes to take care of her, but things take an unexpected turn when they embark on a mythical quest.

In a statement to Variety, Timpson said: “Toby [Harvard] and I are always obsessed by fathers and their foibles, especially the traits that we’re afraid of having or displaying. Bookworm will be a love letter to the escapist 1970s cinema we grew up with, non-pandering cinema where adults and kids enjoyed all the onscreen shenanigans equally.”

Mister Smith Entertainment’s CEO David Garrett added: “We just love this script, which is so reminiscent of the best of New Zealand cinema – with its smart, dry wit and heartfelt raw emotional energy – all set against a backdrop of the most beautiful landscapes imaginable. And the father-daughter relationship is so funny and engaging, it is impossible not to love them both, for all their faults.”

While Wood is primarily known for Lord of the Rings, he has acted in several projects outside that cinematic universe. It has also been reported that the film will start shooting on location in March and April of 2023, with CAA Media Finance managing rights sales in North America.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.