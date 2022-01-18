'Eight Day' singer Hazel O'Connor has been hospitalised









Pop singer Hazel O’Connor has been hospitalised due to a serious “bleed”. Found in her home in the south of France, O’Connor was taken to hospital, where she was placed in an induced coma.

In her absence, Neil O’Connor posted an update on her Tumblr account, stating: “She was taken to her local hospital, where it was determined that she’d had a bleeding on the brain and that she should be transferred to a major hospital where her condition could more effectively monitored,” the post read. Adding: “On Sunday things were touch and go, and the next 24 hours would determine how her recovery may go.”

Eager to acknowledge the general feedback, the post ended with the message: “All positive thoughts, vibes, [and good] intentions are appreciated.”

Although she started off as an actor, Hazel O’Connor sidestepped into the world of music when she performed many of the songs that feature on the soundtrack to Breaking Glass. Indeed, two of the singles, ‘Eighth Day’ and ‘Will You’, both reached the UK top 10 in 1980.

Later, she collaborated with The Police‘s producer Nigel Gray for Sons and Lovers, an album that acted as a springboard for her first solo tour. The album included a recording of Irish folk favourite ‘Danny Boy’, perhaps in tribute to her father, who had grown up in Galway.

In 1987, O’Connor featured on a remake of ‘Let It Be’, as part of an ensemble called Ferry Aid. The recording had Paul McCartney‘s blessing, and The Beatle even gave the producers his permission to use his vocal from the 1970 original to start the recording off. Kate Bush also featured, as did Mark Knopfler, Boy George and The Nolans. The single hit the number one spot on the UK charts position and was certified gold for shipping over 500,000 copies.

More recently, O’Connor explained her decision to incorporate her early material with her newer work: “And, whilst obviously I like to do our new material, we always do the classics from the past – otherwise our faithful fans might lynch us. My audience and I have grown up together and have lived many of the same life experiences. I like the show to be an emotional experience. I do advise people to bring tissues. But they’ll go home very happy too”.