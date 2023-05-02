Egyptian Blue share intense new single ‘Matador’









English indie rock outfit Egyptian Blue have shared a new single, ‘Matador’, alongside the announcement of an extensive tour around the UK and Europe later this year.

The band have been steadily building a reputation in the British indie scene for the past few years, securing a support slot with Foals on their recent Life Is Yours tour. IDLES’ Joe Talbot even selected them to play on Glastonbury’s BBC Introducing Stage last year, cementing them as one of the country’s most promising new guitar bands.

Their new track comes after ‘Geisha’, released in March. On ‘Matador’, the band channel their energy into a high-octane slice of indie rock that evokes nostalgia through its pummeling riffs and drum beats while retaining a fresh, full sound.

According to Andy Buss, the band’s frontman, “‘Matador’ is a remark on the unwanted perils of keeping toxic relationships at an arms length, yet being unwillingly compliant and searching for the exit. I seem to recall the song coming together in a sole session after a 20 minute jam. With some songs you walk out of the practice room feeling excited and strangely liberated. I think that feeling was really captured at the time.”

The new single comes with a video directed by Jonathan Waller, with whom they previously collaborated. Check it out below.