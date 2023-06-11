Eels original lineup reunites for first time in 25 years









The original lineup of American alternative rockers Eels reunited for the first time in 25 years last night in Los Angeles.

At the kickoff tour date for the band’s 2023 North American tour, Mark Oliver Everett (also known under the single-lettered stage name E) was joined by the band’s other two founding members, drummer Jonathan Norton (also known as Butch) and bassist Tommy Walter to sing a version of Argent’s ‘God Gave Rock and Roll To You’.

The three originally formed Eels in 1995 after two major-label albums from E, 1992’s A Man Called E and 1993’s Broken Toy Shop. The trio released their debut album, Beautiful Freak, in 1996 before Walter left the group the following year.

E and Butch recorded the band’s follow-up, 1998’s Electro-Shock Blues, as a duo. In the following years, the band’s membership would fluctuate between albums and tours, with E being the only constant member.

Butch officially left the group after 2005’s Blinking Lights and Other Revelations. E has continued the group with a variable lineup in the remaining years.

Butch has been Lucinda Williams’ permanent drummer since 2007. His other collaborations include projects backing up Fiona Apple, Tracy Chapman, Aimee Mann, Michael Penn, and Rufus Wainwright.

Check out the reunion of Eels’ original lineup down below.

