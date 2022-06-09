Editors announce new album 'EBM' and share new single 'Karma Climb'









Editors - 'Karma Climb' 7.1

Editors have shared the details for their new album EBM with the release of the new single ‘Karma Climb’. They have also announced an upcoming tour of the UK and Europe.

EBM is set to be released on September 23rd via Play It Again Sam and is available for pre-order now from here. The music video for ‘Karma Climb’, which follows last month’s single ‘Heart Attack‘, is out now and can be streamed below.

The Birmingham band’s seventh studio album is to be showcased along with some of their beloved classics during their newly announced UK and European tour, which kicks off in Spain later this month and wraps in Bristol next February.

The tour will see Editors stop off at London’s Troxy venue, with further dates taking them to Nottingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin and beyond as they traverse Europe. Tickets for the tour will go on general sale this Friday, June 10th, at 10am BST.

Discussing the new single, frontman Tom Smith said: “It’s about hedonistic escapism, not only from the world generally but also from what people think of you.”

The new single comes with an unavoidable resemblance to some of the more danceable New Order classics from the late 1980s and ‘90s. The pulsing synthesised beats and Peter Hook style bass solos march forth while the vocals bring that unique Editors’ touch to what is otherwise a highly derivative yet enjoyable pop track.

EBM is the first Editors album with new band member Benjamin John Power (AKA Blanck Mass), who was announced as a full-time member last month. Power previously worked with the band on their sixth album, Violence, which was released in March 2018.

He said of the new album: “There is a strong physicality to this record. EBM started its life with the intention of connecting with people and filling a very physical space. There is also however an emotional physicality running throughout; an urgency and a sense of panic. An unease. Even in its more tender moments there is a yearning for connection.”

Listen to the brand new single, ‘Karma Climb’, below.