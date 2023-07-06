Edinburgh Film Festival reveals lineup and venue partners









The lineup and official venue partners have been revealed for this year’s Edinburgh Film Festival, which is set to take place in the Scottish city from August 18th until August 23rd as part of Edinburgh’s wider cultural festival.

The programme lineup includes 24 feature films, five retrospectives and five short films. There are five World Premieres, including the opening film of the festival, Silent Roar, and it will close with Babak Jalali’s Fremont.

Vue Edinburgh Omni and Everyman Edinburgh at the St James Quarter will screen the indoor festival offerings while the Old College Quad at the University of Edinburgh will host the outdoor screenings, billed ‘Cinema Under the Stars’.

This year’s festival has been organised by the new Programme Director, Kate Taylor. Taylor recently took over from Kristy Matheson, who is now taking the lead on the BFI’s London Film Festival instead.

Discussing the first iteration of the EIFF with her at the helm, Taylor said, “With this year’s vivid film selection the EIFF programme team has favoured the bold, drawn to filmmakers with searching perspectives and style to burn.”

She added, “Designed for an eclectic spectrum of film fans, and defined by a love of independent cinema, this compact programme shines a light on new talent, and offers a smashing six-day journey for the EIFF’s passionate audiences.”

Check out the full feature film lineup below:

Features:

Opening Night: Silent Roar (Johnny Barrington) – World Premiere

Silent Roar (Johnny Barrington) – Closing Night: Fremont (Babak Jalali) – World Premiere

Fremont (Babak Jalali) – Alfire (Christian Petzold)

Art College 1994 (Liu Jian)

Choose Irvine Welsh (Ian Jefferies) – World Premiere

Chuck Chuck Baby (Janis Pugh) – World Premiere

Femme (Sam H. Freeman & Ng Choon Ping)

Is There Anybody Out There? (Ella Glendining)

Joram (Devashish Makhija)

Kill (Rodger Griffiths) – World Premiere

Orlando, My Political Biography (Paul B Preciado)

Passages (Ira Sachs)

Past Lives (Celine Song)

Property (Daniel Bandeira)

Racing Grace (Paris Zarcilla)

Showing Up (Kelly Reichardt)

Superposition (Karoline Lyngbye)

The First Slam Dunk (Takehiko Inoue)

The Lynda Myles Project: A Manifesto (Susan Kemp)

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde (Hope Dickson Leach) – World Premiere

Trenque Lauquen (Parts 1 and 2) (Laura Citarella)

Ungentle (Huw Lemmey & Onyeka Igwe)

Your Fat Friend (Jeanie Finlay)

Retrospectives:

Dead Man’s Shoes (Shane Meadows, 2004)

Drylongso (Cauleen Smith, 1998)

Life is Cheap… But Toilet Paper is Expensive (Wayne Wang, 1990)

Tokyo Pop (Rubel Kuzui, 1988)

Variety (Bette Gorson, 1983)