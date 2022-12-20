Edie Falco thought 'Avatar: The Way of Water' had already come out and flopped









Audiences and critics alike have been waiting precisely 13 years for the sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar, providing some confusion for the supporting actor Edie Falco who believed that the movie had already been released and financially flopped.

Playing a surprise role as General Frances Ardmore, a Pandora military commander, Falco recently told ABC’s The View that she shot her scenes over four years ago and had completely forgotten about the flick. “I saw the first one when it was out,” Falco told the programme, adding: “The second Avatar I shot four years ago. I’ve been busy and doing stuff. Somebody mentioned Avatar and I thought, ‘Oh, I guess it came out and it didn’t do very well because I didn’t hear anything about it.’ It happens!”.

Continuing, she added: “Someone recently said, Avatar is coming out,’ and I said, ‘Oh, it hasn’t come out yet?’ I will never work again because I said that”.

Though she is yet to see the highly-anticipated movie, Falco further told the show that she was disappointed not to be donned in blue paint or azure CGI, stating, “I wanted to be blue! I was excited I’d be blue and very tall. I didn’t get either of those things”. She may just play a supporting role in the new movie, but her villainous character is thought to hold a more sinister position in the franchise’s future.

Falco is best known for her turn alongside James Gandolfini in the celebrated HBO show, The Sopranos, in which she held a major role for six seasons.

Take a look at the interview between Falco and ABC below.