Edgar Wright says he won’t return to horror comedy









Edgar Wright has returned to the director’s chair with his latest project which has been doing the rounds at some of the most prestigious film festivals around the world. Titled Last Night in Soho, Wright’s new production is a psychological horror film that follows the bizarre life of an aspiring fashion designer who suddenly finds herself in the body of her idol (Anya Taylor-Joy) back in the 1960s.

In a recent interview, Wright claimed that he will never return to the unique genre of horror-comedy because he feels like he has achieved everything there is to achieve with his magnum opus Shaun of The Dead. According to Wright, it is more challenging as a filmmaker to branch out into uncharted territory instead of repeating the same things.

“I haven’t gone back to horror-comedy, because with Shaun Of The Dead I felt like I had said much of what I wanted to say with that movie,” he confirmed. “It’s difficult to return to that, even as a producer. Sometimes I get sent films – people want to make the next Shaun and want me to come aboard as a producer. But I find it difficult to cover the same territory again.”

“The thing is that films take so long to make. I think that’s the thing that fans don’t quite understand sometimes. They’ll say, ‘Why don’t you knock out a Shaun sequel?’ It’s like, these films take three years to make, you’ve got to really, really love it to do it. So because films take longer to make, trying to challenge yourself with a different subject matter or something you haven’t done before, it’s always the real motivator.”

When asked about the future of cinema, Wright maintained that witnessing the magic of films in the theatres was an important part of the entire experience. However, the filmmaker did acknowledge that it all comes down to the money. According to Wright, the only way that theatres can survive is if they prove to be more profitable.

“There is an element where I feel like there’s too much doomsaying on the internet,” the director commented. “I always feel like a lot of people who are saying ‘the death of cinema’ have vested interests in the streamers and stuff… On a spiritual level, I always want to have the opportunity to watch something in the cinema. It’s important to me that if you want to go and see Last Night in Soho in a cinema, you can go see it in a cinema.”

The original plans for the theatrical release of Last Night in Soho were delayed by the pandemic but those schedules are now back on track. It is set for a UK and US to release on 29th October 2021.

