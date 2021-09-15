Edgar Wright reveals how Quentin Tarantino came up with ‘Last Night in Soho’ title







Edgar Wright is back with a brand new project called Last Night in Soho which recently had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Intended as a psychological horror film with Wright’s characteristic aesthetic flair, Last Night in Soho stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy as the two characters around which the production revolves.

Thomasin McKenzie plays the role of an aspiring fashion designer who suddenly finds herself in the body of her idol (Taylor-Joy) back in the 1960s. Described as “stylish and ambitious”, Last Night in Soho received critical acclaim for its visual narrative but was dismissed as an uninspired time-travel flick. In a recent interview, Edgar Wright explained how the title for the film had a strange origin.

“In Death Proof, Quentin uses a Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich song, ‘Hold Tight’,” Wright said. “I was talking to him about that song, and that band, and he said, ‘Have you ever heard ‘Last Night in Soho?’ He played it for me, and he goes, ‘This is the best title music for a film that’s never been made.’”

“So then it was staring me in the face, because I’d heard this song, and I thought it was great: ‘Last Night in Soho,’” Wright added. “Quentin was deep into Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, so I hadn’t really had time to tell him. And then it was in the trades. I said, ‘Hey, did you hear what my movie’s called?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I read it.’ I said, ‘Are you annoyed with me?’ He goes, ‘You know what? Only you could make that movie.’”

When asked about the future of cinema, Wright maintained that witnessing the magic of films in the theatres was an important part of the entire experience. However, the filmmaker did acknowledge that it all comes down to the money. According to Wright, the only way that theatres can survive is if they prove to be more profitable.

“There is an element where I feel like there’s too much doomsaying on the internet,” the director commented. “I always feel like a lot of people who are saying ‘the death of cinema’ have vested interests in the streamers and stuff… On a spiritual level, I always want to have the opportunity to watch something in the cinema. It’s important to me that if you want to go and see Last Night in Soho in a cinema, you can go see it in a cinema.”

The original plans for the theatrical release of Last Night in Soho were delayed by the pandemic but those schedules are now back on track. It is set for a UK and US to release on October 29 of this year.

